SHERIDAN — The basement of Grace Anglican Church is a bustling place Sunday mornings, but on Wednesday morning, little of that Sunday school chaos remains.
But into the quiet and empty basement comes the low hum of a sewing machine.
Follow the humming and you’ll encounter Sean Gillenwater, the first trainee — and self-professed guinea pig — of local nonprofit Lagniappe.
Lagniappe founder Crystal Merriam, and the host of volunteers who have helped her along the way, see Gillenwater as an important test case, and a chance to try something new to address cycles of poverty and unemployment in Sheridan County.
“There are so many charities that give handouts, and that can go on forever,” Lagniappe volunteer sewing instructor Bonnie Brady said. “There is often no goal of getting people off of the handouts. This is not that kind of program. We are not giving handouts — we’re teaching a skill Sean can take with him all his life. More importantly, we are teaching him a way to live his life that will allow him to be self-sufficient.”
“What really appealed to me was the roundness (Merriam) was looking for,” volunteer sewing instructor Rhonda Gould said. “You can teach anyone to sew, but that does not necessarily help those people get their life in order. That’s what Lagniappe does.”
Lagniappe — pronounced “lan-yap” and taking its name from a New Orleans-area term meaning “a little extra” or “an unexpected gift” — was created earlier this year by Merriam, with Gillenwater beginning work as a trainee in late June.
The organization is a new employment skills and community development initiative whose mission is to reduce poverty by employing parents at living wages — $18.50 an hour — sewing pet beds while teaching them other important life skills, according to the organization’s website.
To be eligible to participate, trainees must be low-income, a parent of minor children and willing and able to work full time, Merriam said. Gillenwater is a married father of two children, with a third due this fall.
Merriam said Lagniappe was inspired by the success of the Empowerment Plan — a Detroit, Michigan nonprofit that has created jobs for 90 homeless individuals manufacturing coats.
“I have degrees in psychology and sociology, and in sociology, we talked a lot about the causes and effects of poverty, but it was really hard to dial in on what real-world solutions were happening,” Merriam said. “But the Empowerment Plan was this real-world solution, so I started studying this program and asking if we could do something like this in Sheridan, and how we could contextualize it for a rural community.”
The creation of pet beds for local animal shelters — while perhaps the most visible part of what Gillenwater does day-to-day — is just part of Lagniappe’s mission, Merriam said.
Roughly 60% of Gillenwater’s 35- to 37-hour work week is spent sewing the beds and learning sewing techniques from volunteers like Brady and Gould.
The other 40% consists of programming designed to help the trainees become more self-sufficient, from cooking classes to volunteering in the community to resume-building and mock interviews.
“My afternoons are usually spent doing some sort of volunteering in the community gardens or Mulligans (Grace Anglican’s thrift store),” Gillenwater said. “Either that, or I’m doing classes like Financial Peace University or CentSible Nutrition.”
“Something that is really important to me is pulling back the curtain on what employers need from employees,” Merriam said. “We’re focused on teaching servant leadership in the workplace and how to deal with the obstacles that can get in your way.”
For Gillenwater, those obstacles include an ADHD diagnosis that can make it difficult for him to focus and has made it difficult for him to find and hold jobs at times. Lagniappe has reached out to the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation for guidance on how to best help Gillenwater, Merriam said, which has included developing a structured work day to keep him focused.
“We care about making our trainees productive in a way that makes sense for them,” Merriam said. “For Sean, that’s a very structured work day, because that feels less chaotic. I hope that, when he leaves us, he’ll have the tools he needs to advocate for himself.”
Volunteer Janis DeVore brings years of human resources experience to Lagniappe. She’s helped Gillenwater develop a resume and work on his interviewing skills, while discussing potential post-Lagniappe employment possibilities, which could include being self-employed, Gillenwater said. He is interested in upholstering, especially motorcycles, in the future.
“It’s been fun getting to know Sean,” DeVore said. “I’ve been helping him explore his past experiences — what has worked, and what has been problematic — with the goal that self-knowledge will help him hone in on what works for him.”
Merriam said there isn’t any specific time frame in which Gillenwater will “graduate” the program, although the end goal is for him to eventually find long-term employment.
“If he doesn’t learn everything there is to know about sewing, I’m totally OK with that,” Merriam said. “The end goal is for him to become gainfully employed somewhere else…It’s not just about self-sufficiency. It’s about helping him thrive so he in turn can help someone else thrive. That’s what we’re all about here.”
Merriam said she eventually hopes to add more trainees — a second trainee was hired at the same time as Gillenwater but had to back out for family reasons — and eventually expand beyond the church basement. She also hopes to develop relationships with local retail businesses that could sell the pet beds, which in turn would give trainees more experience with the business world.
“I think the sky really is the limit,” Merriam said. “I’m excited to see where things go from here.”