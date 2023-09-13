POWELL — Defending against the opposing teams’ hardest hitters was not enough for Northwest College sophomore Ellie Thomas. During the summer she put in additional hard work to defend against one of the most prominent seasonal threats in Wyoming — wildfires.

Thomas spent her summer serving as a wildland seasonal firefighter with the Campbell County Fire Department, taking inspiration from her family to seize the opportunity to help protect the beauty of Wyoming.

