Fentanyl touches everyone, Louis “Chip” Cirillo, a Laramie Police Department officer and special agent with Wyoming’s Department of Criminal Investigation, told the Laramie City Council in July.
“I challenge anyone to say they don’t know someone who has used it, been harmed by it, or lost a loved one,” Cirillo said when he joined the council meeting via Zoom. “It still boggles the mind even for us.”
Cirillo presented details about fentanyl use and the work of the Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area in Colorado, Montana, Utah and Wyoming. The task force, which includes the Albany County Sheriff’s Department as well as the Laramie Police Department, coordinates the work of 11 federal, 15 state and 110 local agencies.
After the presentation, council member Brandon Newman said he accepted Cirillo’s challenge. He said it took him about .01 seconds to know how drugs such as fentanyl affect those around him.
“Seventeen years ago almost to the day I stopped talking to my own mom because of this. We gave her a choice one day on whether or not I was personally going to pay for her treatment and she told me no, and I’ve not talked to my mom since,” Newman said.
“So not only does this affect people who die from it, it affects people who are still alive but it tears families apart. I have three kids that don’t know their grandma; my wife has met my mom and for about five years was in her life and then hasn’t been since. My aunts and uncles don’t talk to my mom, my grandparents don’t talk to my mom, so this is a big challenge,” he said, while thanking the Laramie Police Department for the work they do.
Another family whose life was changed by fentanyl was brought to light locally earlier this year by a University of Wyoming student.
UW graduate Laura Halley and two friends stood on the corner of Grand Avenue and 7th Street in May, holding handmade signs with information on the risks of fentanyl and the steps to take in case of an overdose.
Their intent, Halley said, was to raise awareness and to honor her friend, Jordan Jackson, a Cody resident lost to fentanyl. Halley said her friend died not just of an overdose, but of murder.
Fentanyl is added to illicit drugs without the knowledge or consent of the person taking the drug, Halley said. That makes it a poison. Not just a drug sold, but a life taken. Her sign, reading, “Justice for Jordan,” was her way of letting the community know that selling fentanyl is more than a drug deal, it may mean taking a life.
Jackson loved music, his mother, Brenda Armstrong said. He was looking forward to buying a car and a snowmobile. She believes that he was fortunate to do more in his 25 years than many people do in a lifetime.
On Jan. 2, Jackson thought he was buying oxycodone, pain killers for a back injury, Armstrong said. The pills he bought from a dealer contained fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is far stronger than most, but not always evident in the pills that are purchased.
Jackson died of an overdose that day.
Since then, Armstrong has used social media, cards, wristbands and whatever means she can to let the public know about what fentanyl is and what it can do.
She stressed that he should not have purchased the pills, but his mistake should have not been a fatal one.
“My son did not deserve to die,” Armstrong said. “He should have gone to the doctor, but his age, 18-45 is the huge target. That’s who they are targeting. Kids embarrassed to go to the doctor to get a Xanax or Adderall.”
Armstrong supported SF 181, a bill introduced into the Wyoming Senate. The bill would have allowed prosecutors to charge drug dealers with manslaughter for overdose deaths from fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine. The measure passed the Senate but was defeated in the House in March.
Armstrong said she would try again, after making progress with education and legislation, but it has proven to be difficult.
“‘It’s not going to happen in our house’ kind of thing, you know? And I’ll be honest, we thought the same thing. You hear about the fentanyl and you walk in your house and you close your doors and you’re behind your four walls,” Armstrong said while adding, in Wyoming, people think they solve their own problems.
Whether taken with intent or finding fentanyl mixed with other drugs, the rise of fentanyl use is represented in “tragic math,” Cirillo said.
Fentanyl is a toxic, powerful synthetic opioid. It is 50-100 times more powerful than heroin. As few as five uses will get somebody hooked.
“If you’ve got someone who’s a heroin addict, and they’re using, they get what we call ‘dopesick,’ or feeling the symptoms of withdrawal anywhere from 8-12 hours. With fentanyl, it’s 45 minutes to an hour,” Cirillo said.
Essentially, a fentanyl user is quickly dependent on a poison to maintain some sort of feelings of normalcy.
Cirillo also cited both fentanyl’s potency and its explosion as reasons for concern.
He said the task force reported that seizures of fentanyl were relatively low in 2017 but increased by nearly 6,553 times in 2021.
In Albany County, Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation reported that investigations where fentanyl was the primary drug from his department were up 150% this year, compared to the same time frame last year.
Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans also noted the increases, though his department does not track specific substances.
“There is more and more of it, more and more seizures have included fentanyl. It is just about everywhere,” he said. “Fentanyl has been on the scene as early as five years ago. It started to expand in use in 2016-17. It is now one of the main substances that we come across now.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters