(Editor’s note: Five different sources referred to state Valentine's Day it is spelled with an apostrophe; however, the editorial decision is to respect Ms. Knight and omit the apostrophe.)
Valentines Day used to be a time for lovers to pair up and woe be to him or her who forgot that.
Forgetting any special day like this was an occasion to get pinched (for forgetting to wear green on St. Patrick’s Day) or a cold shoulder from a romantic partner who hoped to be remembered with some small token on Valentines Day. A simple solution (until this year made it more difficult) was to send a valentine in the mail, so long as it’s not of the “mean” variety. More about that later.
STILL A BIG DEAL?
But for elementary school kids, Valentines Day was a time to send funny jokes or something beautiful to classmates. The message was always “Be My Valentine,” though we had no idea what that meant other than a plea for friendship. We were encouraged to create something artistic that needed lots of glue, glitter, paper doilies, colored paper, and scissors.
If we weren’t into crafting, we’d go shopping for booklets with two dozen different cards to cut or punch out. The fun was in picking out the perfect one for each person in the classroom. At least that’s what happened when I was a kid. We all decorated our shoeboxes and cut slits in the tops, into which our classmates could deposit the cards they picked out for us. Do they still do that?
Sounds like maybe it still is a big deal in preschools and elementary grades. This year there were several websites with valentine tips for teachers, such as the one called Rompers.com. It provided an answer to the question “Can kids pass out valentines this year?” The answer was: “It depends.” Best recommendation was to keep them untouched, unopened for three days and then have the kids open them. They might have added “preferably with gloves and masks on.”
Another suggestion was to wipe down all the paper surfaces with a disinfectant, with the unhelpful recommendation to “make sure the disinfectant doesn’t damage the card’s ink or other decorations.” As if that were possible.
FORGET IT IN 2021
It’s easy to see why teachers in this time of a pandemic are grateful for the small favor that Valentines Day falls on a Sunday. No need to make sure kids don’t open valentines, no class time devoted to messy crafting. The teacher’s usual task of policing mask-wearing and social distancing is enough to add to their normal chores, let alone the need to supervise valentine construction and delivery also.
E-card companies may have had a valentine bonanza this year. A Google search for “e-card funny valentines” brought up about a dozen websites. The company I subscribe to, Jacquie Lawson E-Cards, is a British firm that offered only six valentine designs. All were of the “hearts and flowers” variety, none especially suitable to send to grandsons.
Maybe Valentines Day isn’t much of a thing in Britain anymore, though the English poet Chaucer mentioned St. Valentine’s Day in a poem written in 1375. Sources differ on whether the custom of delivering valentines originated in England or France.
I haven’t been shopping to see what the stores in Laramie had for sale this year. I can’t picture a curbside delivery request that the merchant “pick out a good valentine for my wife.”
EUROPEAN CUSTOM
There are conflicting stories about the origin of Valentines Day, though they all point to the Roman Catholic Church and the canonization of “at least three different saints named Valentine or Valentinus, all of whom were martyred,” according to the website of the History Channel. Perhaps it is just as well that the word has changed to the plural “Valentines Day” rather than the possessive, “St. Valentine’s Day.”
That same History Channel website makes the origins even more confusing. It claims that in the Fifth Century A.D. Pope Galasius I set aside St. Valentine’s Day as February 14. No clue is given as to which of the three martyred saints named Valentine might have been the one so honored
However, all biographies of Pope Galasius I available online make no mention of any connection with St. Valentine’s Day. Sources agree that what he actually did was finally manage to suppress the pagan Roman festival of the Lupercalia, a celebration of fertility that occurred in February.
Many sources I consulted online support the Lupercalia connection — agreeing that, long before sainthood for anyone named Valentine, people considered February the time for romance because it was the month when birds chose their mates. The Pope created an occasion that was already associated with love, though that was not the reason any of the men named Valentine were elevated to sainthood.
Eros, the Greek god of love, and the Roman version, Cupid, both got woven into the Valentine story. Originally Eros was a handsome male god, but the Romans began portraying Cupid as a child, somewhat on the playful side. Cupid shot at people with golden arrows to bring about love, and arrows of lead to create the opposite feeling. That dual nature of Cupid led to a rise of the comic and mean-spirited valentines that were popular even in Laramie in the 1890s.
VICTORIAN SENTIMENTALITY
Laramie was founded in the height of the Victorian era when sentimentality was in vogue. Valentines Day was a perfect occasion to bare one’s most intimate emotion by telling someone you loved them, especially through hand delivery of a card or one sent in the mail. No doubt there was heavy traffic at the post offices across America. The Daily Independent newspaper of Laramie noted on February 12, 1875, “St. Valentine’s Day is Sunday, so send your cards today; a large stock [is] at the post office store.”
On Valentines Day in 1884, the Boomerang reported: “A chat with Postmaster Spalding this morning developed the fact that St. Valentine’s Day was celebrated in Laramie with all the enthusiasm of former years. He and his aide, Miss Webber, were busily engaged in handling the dainty, or otherwise missives, and it was reasonable to suppose that Cupid was well satisfied with the day’s work.”
VALENTINES CAN STING
However, the reporter went on to note that while many of the valentines had a prolific “display of doves and rosebuds” there were others that vicious people sent with pictures of “horned devils and a representation of all that is hideous and. . . ungodly that the human mind can conceive.” It was noted that the “printer’s devils” apprentices and other boys about the Boomerang office tended to receive the latter type.
An unidentified Laramie card merchant was interviewed by a Boomerang reporter in 1889 about whether sending valentines was still popular. The response was “people don’t send valentines like they did a dozen years ago. Who buys them? Children mostly. . . .The trade in these cheap affairs is very heavy but the higher priced goods don’t go off very fast.”
However, the merchant went on to add: “The comics? Well, it would surprise you to know how readily those things sell. Some people send the ‘stingers’ and ‘hit ‘em hards’ just for an innocent joke, and some do it because they really want to slap somebody. Most everybody does it and there is no use in getting mad about it either.”
The Laramie Plains Museum (LPM) has a collection of valentines from various donors, none of the “stinger” variety, though many are of the comic type mentioned above. Often these have silly puns. Typical is one showing a person holding out a huge melon saying “We ‘canelope’ together!” Some have wistful sentiments like one which says: “The Fountain of Love:/Love can hope/Where reason would despair.”
As Valentines Day became more popular with children, cards got much simpler, costing as little as two for a penny. They were often a single-sided, not a folded card with an envelope. From 1873 to 1952 (except for a brief period during WWI), postcards cost only one cent and valentine postcards became popular.
CHRISTMAS CARDS TAKE OVER
The custom of mailing special greetings at Christmas became popular in Europe and America at about the same time. While sending valentines through the mail still happens, it can’t compare with the 1.6 billion Christmas cards that are sold annually now. This number comes from cards bought in 2019, as estimated by the Greeting Card Association (GCA). Valentines amounted to only “145 million units [card plus envelope], not including classroom valentines,” says the GCA.
As these GCA numbers show, the greeting card industry is big business; estimates are that 6.5 billion cards were sold in 2019. The retail value of all kinds of cards sold in 2019 amounted to between $7 and $8 billion. Although Christmas dominates the seasonal market, by far the most popular everyday sales are for birthday cards.
GIFTS AND DANCES
In the early days of Laramie, dancing was about the most romantic social activity allowed between single young men and women. In 1871, Editor Hayford of the Sentinel announced that the “Boys in Blue, belonging to Company I, stationed at Fort Sanders, are to have a Ball.” The date was to be “Saint Valentine’s Day,” and he predicted a fine time, hoping to “have a hand in it” himself. Presumably, a married man like him (he was the father of 21 children) would have been welcome, but not any single men of Laramie.
This was an occasion for great anticipation by the young women of Laramie. There are reports that the Union Pacific train would pick them up in Laramie and drop them off at the Fort. Officer’s quarters served as dressing rooms; the women would be escorted to the ball by soldiers. The reports don’t say where these dances were held — it could have been in the large dining room and billiard hall belonging to the post sutler.
There were 290 men in uniform at Ft. Sanders in February of 1871, according to records compiled by Ray Revere for his 1960 master’s thesis in history at the University of Wyoming. Soldiers of Company I would be in the best dress uniform available, and many a romance probably began as a result. In later years there were reports of other Valentines Day dances sponsored by various Laramie clubs.
Gifts associated with Valentines Day tend to be flowers and candy. How that got started is unrecorded. In my mother’s family there was a tradition she observed — that of sending me something red to mark the special day. It could be anything, like a red pencil or a red stuffed animal. Once, when I was working in New York City, it was an amazing pair of long red leather gloves that I treasured.
Those gifts didn’t start until I was away from home, as in college, or later, when I moved to Wyoming. It was a nice tradition, something I looked forward to every Valentines Day. I should have kept it up with my own family, though it’s never too late to start — maybe next year when we’ll all be shopping again!