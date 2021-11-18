Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. The following are included in the ACDC arrest record (arrests on warrants not included).
THURSDAY, NOV. 11
• Justine Castelli, 29, Laramie, was arrested for possible child abuse.
FRIDAY, NOV. 12
• Kendrey Brown, 19, Sheridan, was arrested for possible impaired driver, lane use.
• Addel Garcia, 19, Casper, was arrested for possible impaired driver, lane use.
SATURDAY, NOV. 13
• Jamie Groathouse, 44, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible impaired driver, expired license, leaving scene of accident, open container, lane use, property damage, driving without interlock.
SUNDAY, NOV. 14
• Nate Roe, 20, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, lane use, underage consumption of alcohol, fake ID.
The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff's Office responses:
FRIDAY, NOV. 12
• 12:01 a.m., Forest Service Rd. 101 (Sand Lake Rd.), accident.
• 8:19 a.m., Interstate 80, possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.
• 9:05 a.m., Wyoming Highway 10, emergency.
• 11:42 p.m., 1300 block of S. Third St., possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY, NOV. 13
• 2:11 a.m., 1700 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.
• 5:17 a.m., U.S. Highway 287, accident.
• 11:13 a.m., 100 block of Howe Rd., vandalism.
• 11:27 a.m., 3300 block of Fort Sanders Rd., fire/public.
• 1:12 p.m., Wyoming Highway 10, burglary/business.
• 10:14 p.m., 1300 block of S. Third St., accident.
SUNDAY, NOV. 14
• 2:24 a.m., intersection of N. Third St. and E. Shield St., possible impaired driver.
• 10:53 a.m., Wyoming Highway 10, vandalism.
• 1:16 p.m., Sand Creek Road, vandalism.
• 7:50 p.m., Albany County area, emergency.
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, NOV. 12
• 12:58 a.m., 500 block of N. Fourth St., possible impaired driver.
• 10:41 a.m., intersection of S. 30th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 10:53 a.m., 1700 block of Centennial Dr., possible child abuse/neglect.
• 11:05 a.m., 500 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run.
• 3:10 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance.
SATURDAY, NOV. 13
• 10:34 a.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., vandalism.
• 11:13 a.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and Wyoming Ave., accident.
• 2:19 p.m., 100 block of N. Fifth St., accident.
• 2:26 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run.
• 8:14 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 8:35 p.m., 1400 block of E. Flint St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 10:11 p.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., hit and run.
SUNDAY, NOV. 14
• 2:24 a.m., intersection of N. Third St. and E. Shield St., possible impaired driver.
• 2:44 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., assault and battery.
• 8:15 a.m., 1600 block of N. Seventh St., vandalism.
• 9:51 a.m., 500 block of S. Pierce St., emergency.
• 11:23 a.m., 1400 block of S. Second St., motor vehicle theft/unauthorized use.
• 4:26 p.m., intersection of N. Fourth St. and E. Ivinson Ave., vandalism.
• 4:42 p.m., 100 block of N. Second St., vandalism.