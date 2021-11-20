Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. The following are included in the ACDC arrest record (arrests on warrants not included).
MONDAY, NOV. 15
• Ricci Amaro, 43, Laramie, was arrested for possible strangulation of household member.
• Alexander Parks, 36, Laramie, was arrested for possible criminal trespass.
• Isabel Polidora, 20, Laramie, was arrested for possible shoplifting (two counts).
TUESDAY, NOV. 16
• Ramona Hinsley, 40, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
• Aneesa Barnett, 47, Laramie, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance.
• Heater Sweeting, 32, New York, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance, conspiracy to deliver.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17
• Jennifer Hamilton, 37, Laramie, was arrested for possible felony theft (two counts).
• Silja Alexander, 19, Laramie, was arrested for possible domestic battery, underage consumption of alcohol.
The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, NOV. 15
• 3:34 p.m., Roger Canyon Road, hit and run.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17
• 9:39 p.m., U.S. Highway 30, grass/wildland fire.
THURSDAY, NOV. 18
• 2:02 a.m., intersection of S. Second St. and E. Ivinson Ave., possible domestic disturbance.
• 7:16 a.m., Squirt Road, theft.
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, NOV. 15
• 9:34 a.m., 1500 block of N. Fourth St., emergency.
• 10:03 a.m., 500 block of S. Third St., vandalism.
• 11:50 a.m., 1600 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., accident.
• 2:29 p.m., intersection of N. Fourth St. and E. Harney St., accident.
• 2:36 p.m., 1500 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., trespassing.
• 3:21 p.m., 400 block of S. Second St., vandalism/graffiti.
• 3:47 p.m., 500 block of E. Park Ave., mail theft/tampering.
• 3:53 p.m., 1600 block of N. Cedar St., identity theft.
• 4:49 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run.
• 5:08 p.m., 1300 block of N. 22nd St., assault and battery.
• 5:31 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 5:59 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 6:04 p.m., 1400 block of Thaxton Ct., possible domestic disturbance.
• 6:17 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 6:20 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
TUESDAY, NOV. 16
• 7:02 a.m., 200 block of S. Third St., theft/bicycles.
• 8:13 a.m., 1500 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., emergency.
• 11:17 a.m., 1500 block of Harrison St., accident.
• 1:29 p.m., 100 block of N. Taylor St., emergency.
• 3:19 p.m., 500 block of S. 21st St., dead body found.
• 5:20 p.m., 1800 block of Truman St., emergency.
• 7:55 p.m., 2500 block of E. Grand Ave., fighting.
• 11 p.m., 500 block E. Boswell Dr., possible domestic disturbance.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17
• 9:03 a.m., 600 block of S. Second St., vandalism/graffiti.
• 1:48 p.m., 300 block of S. Second St., vandalism.
• 1:56 p.m., 1400 block of S. Third St., accident.
• 2:15 p.m., 1300 block of N. 22nd St., assault and battery.
• 4:45 p.m., 300 block of E. Sully St., vandalism.
• 5:37 p.m., 3500 block of Willett Dr., hit and run.
• 6:07 p.m., 1300 block of N. Third St., emergency.
• 8:08 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., trespassing.
• 8:35 p.m., 600 block of S. Spruce St., disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 9:39 p.m., U.S. Highway 30, grass/wildland fire.
• 9:50 p.m., 800 block of E. Garfield St., vandalism.
THURSDAY, NOV. 18
• 2:02 a.m., intersection of S. Second St. and E. Ivinson Ave., possible domestic disturbance.
• 8:40 a.m., 1300 block of N. 22nd St., fighting.
• 10:22 a.m., 1300 block of N. Pine St., emergency.
• 11:03 a.m., 1400 block of N. 21st St., disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 12:15 p.m., 1600 block of N. Cedar St., animal/bite.
• 1:21 p.m., 1100 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 1:51 p.m., 4400 block of Grays Gable Rd., burglary/residence.
• 1:56 p.m., 1500 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., trespassing.
• 6:16 p.m., 2000 block of N. 10th St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 6:50 p.m., 700 block of N. Fourth St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 8:19 p.m., 800 block of W. Curtis St., traffic hazard.
• 9:49 p.m., intersection of S. 30th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.