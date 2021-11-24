Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. The following are included in the ACDC arrest record (arrests on warrants not included).
FRIDAY, NOV. 19
• Michael Heatherman, 44, Pennsylvania, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance, intent to deliver, conspiracy.
• Robyn Tuft, 43, Utah, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance, intent to deliver.
SATURDAY, NOV. 20
• Erick Gutierrez, 21, California, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance.
• Tania Urbina-Rosales, 21, Texas, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance.
The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff's Office responses:
FRIDAY, NOV. 19
• 12:02 a.m., Hunt Road, emergency.
• 8:36 a.m., 1600 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.
• 3:35 p.m., intersection of S. Fourth St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 8:35 p.m., Welsh Lane, possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.
• 11:01 p.m., Forest Service Road 898, abandoned motor vehicle.
SATURDAY, NOV. 20
• 3:10 p.m., Two Rivers Road, trespassing.
• 3:24 p.m., Interstate 80, possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.
SUNDAY, NOV. 21
• 9:43 a.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics-paraphernalia.
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, NOV. 19
• 12:50 a.m., 500 block of N. Third St., possible sexual offense/assault.
• 8:36 a.m., 1600 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.
• 10:23 a.m., 1400 block of E. Baker St., theft.
• 12:49 p.m., 200 block of S. Third St., trespassing.
• 3:35 p.m., intersection of S. Fourth St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 5:18 p.m., 1500 block of E. Harney St., accident.
• 5:44 p.m., 200 block of S. Second St., hit and run.
• 6:10 p.m., 1600 block of Downey St., emergency.
• 8:30 p.m., 1500 block of E. Shield St., accident.
SATURDAY, NOV. 20
• 1:35 a.m., 700 block of W. Garfield St., theft.
• 11:49 a.m., 400 block of N. Fifth St., possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics-paraphernalia.
• 12:25 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run.
• 9:18 p.m., 800 block of S. 21st St., emergency.
• 10:52 p.m., 1700 block of Centennial Dr., fireworks.
SUNDAY, NOV. 21
• 10:39 a.m., 200 block of E. Garfield St., vandalism/graffiti.
• 1:35 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 3:48 p.m., 1200 block of S. Third St., vandalism/graffiti.
• 5:44 p.m., 300 block of S. Eighth St., disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 6:21 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and N. Adams St., traffic hazard.
• 9:24 p.m., 2800 block of E. Grand Ave., possible domestic disturbance.