Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. The following are included in the ACDC arrest record (arrests on warrants not included).
MONDAY, NOV. 22
• Troy Thomas, 24, Laramie, was arrested for possible driving under suspension, no interlock.
• Gabriel Jacobsen, 49, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, speeding.
• Otis Jones, age and residence not available, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance, conspiracy.
• Janie Edgnes, age and residence not available, was arrested for possible impaired driver, speeding.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24
• Jake Duncan, 41, Utah, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance.
• Joseph Wanstrom, 35, Idaho, was arrested for possible disorder conduct.
The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, NOV. 22
• 2:19 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
• 3:19 p.m., U.S. Highway 287, possible impaired driver.
TUESDAY, NOV. 23
• 7:25 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
• 1:23 p.m., Two Rivers Road, fire/public.
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, NOV. 22
• 9:29 a.m., 300 block of E. Sully St., abandoned motor vehicle.
• 11:45 a.m., intersection of S. Second St. and E. Garfield St., hit and run.
• 12:22 p.m., 3000 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 4:08 p.m., 800 block of S. Fourth St., emergency.
• 5:34 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., trespassing.
• 6:03 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., emergency.
TUESDAY, NOV. 23
• 9:45 a.m., intersection of E. Steele St. and S. 13th St., animal/wildlife.
• 11:48 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 12:13 p.m., 2100 block of E. Rainbow Ave., possible domestic disturbance.
• 12:54 p.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., emergency.
• 1:28 p.m., 600 block of S. Second St., hit and run.
• 1:56 p.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., trespassing.
• 2:03 p.m., 200 block of N. 30th St., hit and run.
• 2:36 p.m., 4300 block of Comanche Dr., motor vehicle theft/unauthorized use.