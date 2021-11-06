Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. The following are included in the ACDC arrest record (arrests on warrants not included).
THURSDAY, OCT. 28
• Jonathan Peters, 59, Florida, was arrested for possible driving under suspension, careless driving.
FRIDAY, OCT. 29
• Bradley Warner, 24, Oklahoma, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance, no insurance, no turn signal, seatbelt.
• Trent Brome, 44, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
• Justin Moe, 29, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
• Xavier Torres, 20, Texas, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
• Solomon Tengenu, 36, Sheridan, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
• Christopher Sanchez, 39, Texas, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance.
SUNDAY, OCT. 31
• Megan Wilson, 33, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance.
• Hunter Moore, 21, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
• Emmitt Ross, 19, Laramie, was arrested for possible underage consumption of alcohol.
• Drake Mueller, 23, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible impaired driver, driving under suspension, speeding.
• Gunnar Browning, 18, Glenrock, was arrested for possible underage consumption of alcohol.
• Makenzy Dysland, 22, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, lane use.
• Bryce Hester, 23, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
• Austin Kurpius, 24, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
• Matthew Cox, 30, Colorado, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance, speeding.
MONDAY, NOV. 1
• Richard Branch, 34, Tennessee, was arrested for possible assault and battery.
• Amber McGuire, 23, Laramie, was arrested for possible domestic battery, breach of peace.
• Antonio Cuevas, 19, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
• Antonio Cuevas, 19, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
• Jon Irizarry, 19, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
• Robert Lattin, 18, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
TUESDAY, NOV. 2
• Ande Burman, 27, Colorado, was arrested for possible impaired driver, speeding.
• Jodie Smith, 44, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
• Tanya Medrano, 46, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance, introduction.
• Danielle Besler, 19, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance.
The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
FRIDAY, OCT. 29
• 5:23 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
• 8:33 a.m., 1600 block of Jefferson St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 12:38 a.m., intersection of N. Second St. and E. Clark St., possible impaired driver.
• 4:25 p.m., Jonathan Quarry Haul Road, explosives/non-criminal.
• 10:04 p.m., 100 block of S. Second St., possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
• 2:42 p.m., intersection of N. Seventh St. and E. Lyon St., possible impaired driver.
• 9:25 p.m., intersection of N. Seventh St. and Downey St., possible impaired driver.
• 11:55 p.m., 400 block of N. Third St., possible impaired driver.
SUNDAY, OCT. 31
• 2:08 a.m., 2100 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.
• 2:33 a.m., Wyoming Highway 130, possible impaired driver.
• 4:19 a.m., Wyoming Highway 10, emergency.
• 12:07 p.m., 3500 block of E. Garfield St., emergency.
• 1:17 p.m., Wyoming Highway 130, fire/public.
MONDAY, NOV. 1
• 3:02 a.m., Albany County area, emergency.
• 8:33 a.m., U.S. Highway 287, accident.
• 9:36 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
• 1:02 p.m., intersection of E. Grand Ave. and Pilot Peak Rd., accident.
• 4:42 p.m., 4700 block of E. Skyline Dr., emergency.
• 9 p.m., Fast Lane, emergency.
TUESDAY, NOV. 2
• 3:04 p.m., 3000 block of Sage Dr., theft.
• 9:11 p.m., 800 block of N. Third St., possible impaired driver.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3
• 7:02 a.m., U.S. Highway 287, accident.
• 8:54 a.m., intersection of U.S. Highway 287 and Stevenson Rd., accident.
• 2:36 p.m., 1600 block of Crystal Ct., dead body found.
• 9:34 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., possible impaired driver.
• 11:49 p.m., 4100 block of Fort Buford Ln., dead body found.
THURSDAY, NOV. 4
• 1:03 a.m., 4700 block of E. Skyline Dr., emergency.
• 8:17 a.m., 1300 block of Cottonwood Park Rd., trespassing.
• 2:20 p.m., Roger Canyon Road, accident.
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, OCT. 29
• 8:33 a.m., 1600 block of Jefferson St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 1:25 p.m., 300 block of N. Fifth St., abandoned motor vehicle.
• 1:29 p.m., 1800 block of Harrison St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 2:05 p.m., 600 block of S. 12th St., emergency.
• 2:51 p.m., intersection of S. First St. and E. Grand Ave., vandalism.
• 2:54 p.m., 400 block of S. Third St., motor vehicle theft/unauthorized use.
• 2:55 p.m., 1600 block of Crystal Ct., emergency.
• 4:03 p.m., 1300 block of S. Second St., burglary/business.
• 4:30 p.m., 1300 block of Renshaw St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 5:16 p.m., 300 block of N. Ninth St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 6:44 p.m., 2600 block of E. Park Ave., emergency.
• 7:43 p.m., intersection of N. Third St. and W. Snowy Range Rd., accident.
• 11:07 p.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., disorderly conduct.
• 11:36 p.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
• 1:41 a.m., intersection of S. Second St. and E. Ivinson Ave., fighting.
• 1:47 p.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Steele St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 4:54 p.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident.
• 7:32 p.m., 1200 block of N. Third St., emergency.
• 8:11 p.m., intersection of N. 15th St. and E. Harney St., traffic hazard.
• 9:44 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., theft.
• 11:55 p.m., 400 block of N. Third St., possible impaired driver.
SUNDAY, OCT. 31
• 12:22 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., fighting.
• 2:08 a.m., 2100 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.
• 4:01 a.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., disorderly conduct.
• 9:24 a.m., 4000 block of Little Moon Trl., hit and run.
• 9:38 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., theft.
• 12:07 p.m., 3500 block of E. Garfield St., emergency.
• 12:23 p.m., 400 block of N. Pine St., theft.
• 1:59 p.m., 4000 block of Little Moon Trl., hit and run.
MONDAY, NOV. 1
• 12:38 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., assault and battery.
• 1:35 a.m., 300 block of N. Buchanan St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 10:50 a.m., 400 block of N. Third St., theft.
• 11:37 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 12:28 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., fighting.
• 12:33 p.m., 1700 block of E. Person St., possible computer crime.
• 1:54 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 2:28 p.m., 1300 block of E. Lewis St., possible sexual offense/assault.
• 3:42 p.m., 400 block of N. Third St., theft/bicycles.
• 5:17 p.m., intersection of E. Garfield St. and S. 10th St., motor vehicle theft/unauthorized use.
• 5:41 p.m., intersection of Venture Dr. and S. Colorado Abe, possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.
• 5:47 p.m., intersection of Boulder Dr. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 7:48 p.m., 700 block of N. Eighth St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 9:43 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., accident.
• 11:07 p.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and Spring Creek Dr., traffic hazard.
TUESDAY, NOV. 2
• 1:56 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., emergency.
• 2:20 p.m., 200 block of N. 30th St., hit and run.
• 2:49 p.m., 700 block of S. Third St., accident.
• 3 p.m., 200 block of N. Ninth St., accident.
• 3:16 p.m., 1900 block of Thornburgh Dr., theft.
• 4:47 p.m., intersection of N. 12th St. and E. Harney St., accident.
• 11 p.m., 200 block of N. Colorado Ave., animal/bite.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3
• 8:52 a.m., 2600 block of Knadler St., animal/wildlife.
• 11:30 a.m., intersection of N. Cedar St. and W. Fremont St., accident.
• 11:54 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., trespassing.
• 2:32 p.m., 200 block of N. Taylor St., emergency.
• 2:36 p.m., 1600 block of Crystal Ct., dead body found.
• 2:49 p.m., 700 block of S. Third St., accident.
• 6:30 p.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., traffic hazard.
• 9:34 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., fighting.
• 10:36 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., emergency.
• 11:33 p.m., intersection of N. Third St. and Harney St., possible impaired driver.
• 11:57 p.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.
THURSDAY, NOV. 4
• 6:12 a.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., accident.
• 7:30 a.m., 1800 block of Venture Dr., emergency.
• 7:55 a.m., 100 block of S. Second St., vandalism.
• 12:47 p.m., 1600 block of N. 28th St., vandalism.
• 1:02 p.m., 200 block of S. 30th St., hit and run.
• 2:44 p.m., 1600 block of N. Fourth St., trespassing.
• 4:39 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and Interstate 80, accident.
• 4:24 p.m., intersection of S. 30th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 10:47 p.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., false ID.
• 11:31 p.m., 1500 block of N. Fifth St., emergency.