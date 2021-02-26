...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley and Central Laramie
County Counties including the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, and
Wheatland.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be an extreme risk
for vehicle blow overs. Patchy blowing snow may reduce
visibilities at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
The University of Wyoming Art Museum is now displaying selected student work for their annual student exhibit. Submissions for artwork are open annually to any enrolled UW student. The 2021 exhibition is juried by Meredith Lynn, assistant curator and director of galleries at Florida State University Museum of Fine Arts.
“So many students are grappling with the crises of our time: the pandemic, financial insecurity, and systemic inequalities,” Lynn writes in her juror’s statement. She also noted that, while times are tough, the artists display a great deal of resilience, humor and creativity in their work.