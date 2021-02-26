The University of Wyoming Art Museum is now displaying selected student work for their annual student exhibit. Submissions for artwork are open annually to any enrolled UW student. The 2021 exhibition is juried by Meredith Lynn, assistant curator and director of galleries at Florida State University Museum of Fine Arts.

“So many students are grappling with the crises of our time: the pandemic, financial insecurity, and systemic inequalities,” Lynn writes in her juror’s statement. She also noted that, while times are tough, the artists display a great deal of resilience, humor and creativity in their work.

