Natrium plant visualization

A schematic of TerraPower’s proposed Natrium nuclear power plant.

 TerraPower/Courtesy

WyoFile.com

Having already agreed to take on one nuclear power plant in Wyoming, western utility giant PacifiCorp will now consider adding five more to its electric generation fleet by 2035, by co-locating “small modular reactors” where it plans to retire coal-fired power plants in Wyoming and Utah.

