Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. The following are included in the ACDC arrest record.
THURSDAY, OCT. 7
• Jeramiah Nolan, 35, Colorado, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance, interference, battery.
SATURDAY, OCT. 9
• Christopher Wright, 18, Laramie, was arrested for possible underage consumption of alcohol.
• Colby Fairfield, 20, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, hit and run.
• Zachary Arndt, 40, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, seatbelt, open container.
SUNDAY, OCT. 10
• Bruce Cook, 69, Colorado, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance, eluding.
• William Combs, 53, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance, no insurance, no registration.
• Spencer Eckhardt, 20, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff's Office responses:
FRIDAY, OCT. 8
• 7:37 a.m., Marshall Road, trespassing.
• 11:59 a.m., 600 block of Mitchell St., aggravated assault/firearm.
• 6:12 p.m., 1000 block of W. Curtis St., emergency.
SATURDAY, OCT. 9
• 7:04 a.m., Mandel Lane, abandoned motor vehicle.
• 12:39 a.m., 4700 block of Fort Sanders Rd., emergency.
• 1:22 a.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., hit and run.
• 9:40 p.m., 2500 block of Jackson St., possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.
• 10:57 p.m., Lone Tree Road, emergency.
SUNDAY, OCT. 10
• 1:13 p.m., intersection of Howe Rd. and Bench Heart Dr., theft.
• 2:12 p.m., intersection of N. 22nd St. and Asphalt Ln., accident.
• 9:30 p.m., 4900 block of N. Third St., assault and battery.
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, OCT. 8
• 2:02 a.m., 300 block of E. Boswell Dr., possible domestic disturbance.
• 5:26 a.m., 900 block of E. Palmer Dr., fireworks.
• 8:19 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., accident.
• 11:43 a.m., 2300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 11:59 a.m., 600 block of E. Mitchell St., aggravated assault/firearm.
• 12:24 p.m., 400 block of N. Third St., vandalism.
• 12:42 p.m., 300 block of S. Fifth St., accident.
• 1:05 p.m., intersection of N. Seventh St. and Beaufort St., abandoned motor vehicle.
• 2:41 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., hit and run.
• 3:45 p.m., 1200 block of N. 21st St., vandalism.
• 4:05 p.m., 1600 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., hit and run.
• 5:12 p.m., 1300 block of N. 19th St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 6:12 p.m., 1000 block of W. Curtis St., emergency.
• 7:49 p.m., 1300 block of N. 19th St., criminal entry/residence.
• 8:23 p.m., 2400 block of E. Grand Ave., emergency.
• 8:58 p.m., 2600 block of E. Sheridan St., emergency.
• 9:17 p.m., 1800 block of Harrison St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 9:22 p.m., 700 block of E. Fremont St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 10:02 p.m., 2000 block of N. Ninth St., dead body found.
• 10:34 p.m., 700 block S. 24th St., vandalism.
• 11:51 p.m., intersection of N. Third St. and E. Lewis St., hit and run.
SATURDAY, OCT. 9
• 1:22 a.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., hit and run.
• 7:46 a.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., emergency.
• 11:14 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., theft/bicycles.
• 11:33 a.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., hit and run.
• 12:39 p.m., 1800 block of Barratt St., theft.
• 4:59 p.m., 1100 block of E. Gibbon St., theft/bicycles.
• 11:42 p.m., 1200 block of N. Third St., possible impaired driver.
SUNDAY, OCT. 10
• 1:13 a.m., 400 block of N. Third St., disorderly conduct.
• 1:42 a.m., 2000 block of Binford St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 2:15 a.m., 600 block of E. Garfield St., animal/wildlife.
• 9:32 a.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., trespassing.
• 11:30 a.m., 4200 block of Cheyenne Dr., burglary/vehicle.
• 11:41 a.m., 2700 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., possible domestic disturbance.
• 12:28 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 1:46 p.m., 400 block of S. 10th St., hit and run.
• 1:59 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 2:39 p.m., 300 block of E. Gibbon St., theft/bicycles.
• 4:47 p.m., 500 block of E. Shield St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 5:03 p.m., 700 block of N. Pine St., theft.
• 6:40 p.m., 500 block of S. 18th St., possible abuse of vulnerable adult.
• 7:31 p.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run.