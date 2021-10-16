Albany County Detention Center
Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. The following were included in the ACDC arrest record.
MONDAY, OCT. 13
• Talon Glover, 28, Laramie, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance.
• Donald Broaddus, 66, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13
• Daniel LaFleiche, 53, Laramie, was arrested for possible shoplifting, trespassing.
The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, OCT. 11
• 1:03 p.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., emergency.
• 6:43 p.m., intersection of Soldier Springs Rd. and Pope Springs Rd., accident.
TUESDAY, OCT. 12
• 12:37 a.m., Oxford Ranch Road, possible domestic disturbance.
• 5:16 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
• 10:42 p.m., intersection of N. 22nd St. and E. Harney St., accident.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13
• 12:36 a.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., emergency.
• 4:27 p.m., Fox Creek Road, emergency.
THURSDAY, OCT. 14
• 12:29 p.m., 4300 block of Welsh Ln., emergency.
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, OCT. 11
• 4:11 a.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Grand Ave., possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.
• 8:30 a.m., 600 block of S. Fourth St., theft.
• 8:39 a.m., 4400 block of Cheyenne Dr., burglary/vehicle.
• Noon, intersection of S. Fourth St. and E. Garfield St., accident.
• 12:36 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run.
• 2:16 p.m., 2100 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 3:28 p.m., 700 block of Fremont St., theft.
• 3:30 p.m., 4800 block of Sherman Hill Rd., emergency.
• 3:53 p.m., 200 block of N. Third St., hit and run.
• 4:52 p.m., 100 block of N. Colorado Ave., emergency.
• 6:47 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 6:58 p.m., intersection of N. Third St. and University Ave., accident.
TUESDAY, OCT. 12
• 11:36 a.m., 600 block of S. 30th St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 12:08 p.m., 1400 block of S. Second St., theft.
• 5:21 p.m., 300 block of N. Cedar St., vandalism.
• 7:12 p.m., 1000 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 7:17 p.m., 500 block of S. Grant St., possible sexual offense.
• 8:56 p.m., 500 block of Beaufort St., hit and run.
• 10:42 p.m., intersection of N. 22nd St. and E. Harney St., accident.
• 11:03 p.m., 1200 block of N. 18th St., accident.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13
• 11:48 a.m., intersection of N. 22nd St. and Willett Dr., accident.
• 1:32 p.m., 300 block of S. 17th St., accident.
• 3:27 p.m., 200 block of N. 30th St., accident.
• 4:18 p.m., 1300 block of N. 22nd St., disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 4:41 p.m., 3100 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 10:05 p.m., 500 block of N. Third St., shoplifting.
THURSDAY, OCT. 14
• 8:51 a.m., 800 block of E. Hancock St., emergency.
• 1:12 p.m., 1700 block of Barratt St., emergency.
• 7:36 p.m., intersection of S. Fourth St. and E. University Ave., accident.
• 8:57 p.m., intersection of S. 18th St. and E. Sheridan St., accident.