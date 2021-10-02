Albany County Detention CenterThose listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. The following are included in the ACDC arrest record.
MONDAY, SEPT. 27
• Costeau Wright, 33, Denver, was arrested for possible aggravated assault, battery, possession of controlled substance.
Note: More arrest information from the ACDC for Monday through Thursday was not available before press time.
The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, SEPT. 27
• 9:08 a.m., U.S. Highway 30, trespassing.
• 9:14 a.m., 500 block of Lewis Ave., emergency.
• 1:06 p.m., 100 block of Kiowa St., theft.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 28
• 12:26 p.m., 5400 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 3:44 p.m., Cow Trail, emergency.
• 4:17 p.m., Westwind Road, disturbance/harassment-threats.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29
• 4:44 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
• 9:55 a.m., Wyoming Highway 210, accident.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 30
• 7:08 a.m., 100 block of South St., vandalism.
• 10:49 a.m., intersection of Banyon Way and Tamarack Dr., trespassing.
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, SEPT. 27
• 2:45 a.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., aggravated assault/firearm.
• 8:14 a.m., 500 block of N. Ninth St., burglary/residence.
• 9:54 a.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 9:54 a.m., 500 block of E. Sheridan St., accident.
• 10:26 a.m., intersection of S. 21st St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 12:11 p.m., 2100 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 2:35 p.m., 200 block of S. Second St., animal/wildlife.
• 11:04 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., animal/wildlife.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 28
• 5:41 a.m., 500 block of General Brees Rd., possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.
• 7:47 a.m., 1300 block of W. Hill Rd., disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 11:11 a.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 11:56 a.m., intersection of E. Harney St. and N. 22nd St., accident.
• 2:06 p.m., 1300 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run.
• 2:37 p.m., intersection of S. Ninth St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 3:22 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., theft.
• 5:12 p.m., 500 block of S. 18th St., trespassing.
• 5:42 p.m., 2600 block of Jackson St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 8:20 p.m., 1000 block of Mill St., possible domestic disturbance.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29
• 7:06 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run.
• 7:59 a.m., 800 block of E. Custer St., accident.
• 9:31 a.m., 1600 block of S. 17th St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 10:26 a.m., 1800 block of E. Sheridan St., criminal entry/vehicle.
• 2:42 p.m., 1300 block of N. Third St., accident.
• 4:07 p.m., 600 block of E. Grand Ave., theft.
• 4:26 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., abandoned motor vehicle.
• 6 p.m., 500 block of S. Pierce St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 8:42 p.m., 3700 block of E. Garfield St., accident.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 23
• 12:29 a.m., intersection of S. Grant St. and W. Snowy Range Rd., possible impaired driver.
• 12:56 a.m., intersection of N. Seventh St. and E. Harney St., possible impaired driver.
• 7:37 a.m., intersection of N. 22nd St. and Willett Dr., accident.
• 9:09 a.m., 300 block of N. Ninth St., disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 10:20 a.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., emergency.
• 10:53 a.m., 600 block of N. 12th St., trespassing.
• 11:11 a.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Ivinson Ave., accident.
• 11:51 a.m., 3000 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 4:02 p.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Russell St., disorderly conduct.
• 4:52 p.m., intersection of N. 15th St. and E. Sully St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 7:06 p.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., accident.
• 7:13 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 7:54 p.m., 700 block of E. University Ave., possible domestic disturbance.