Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. The following are included in the ACDC arrest record (arrests on warrants not included).
THURSDAY, OCT. 14
• Tyler Fleming, 49, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
• Dustin Duffy, 36, Colorado, was arrested for possible driving under suspension.
• Monica Nelson, 71, residence unavailable, was arrested for possible trespassing.
FRIDAY, OCT. 15
• Samantha Tenner, 30, Colorado, was arrested for possible impaired driver, stop sign.
• Michael Espinoza, 63, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
SATURDAY, OCT. 16
• Richard Friday, 29, Riverton, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
• Patricia Bryner, 50, Laramie, was arrested for possible theft.
SUNDAY, OCT. 17
• Whitney Lewis, 25, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, open container.
• Eric Campbell, 32, Colorado, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance.
MONDAY, OCT. 18
• Ryan Wicklander, 36, Laramie, was arrested for possible carrying a concealed weapon.
Note: Other arrest information for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday was not yet made available to the Boomerang for this publication.
The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
FRIDAY, OCT. 15
• 2:47 p.m., Albany County area, dead body found.
SATURDAY, OCT. 16
• 3:58 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
• 8:49 a.m., 2100 block of Harrison St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 11:52 p.m., intersection of N. Third St. and E. Fremont St., possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.
SUNDAY, OCT. 17
• 4:48 a.m., Albany County area, accident.
• 8:19 a.m., 3900 block of W. Curtis St., grass/wildland fire.
• 3:18 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 9:15 p.m., 1100 block of Boulder Dr., possible domestic disturbance.
• 11:20 p.m., Sweet Grass Circle, vandalism.
MONDAY, OCT. 18
• 8:15 a.m., Wyoming Highway 230, emergency.
• 8:51 a.m., Wild Horse Ranch Road, theft.
• 6:17 p.m., Sand Creek Road, trespassing.
TUESDAY, OCT. 19
• 6:51 a.m., Sand Creek Road, vandalism.
• 9:37 a.m., Wyoming Highway 11, accident.
• 12:34 p.m., Forest Service Rd. 701F, possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.
• 4:41 p.m., 600 block of E. University Ave., emergency.
• 5:43 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
• 6:33 p.m., 5500 block of South View Rd., possible domestic disturbance.
• 8:29 p.m., intersection of N. 22nd St. and Reynolds St., accident.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20
• 1:18 a.m., intersection of N. McCue St. and W. Baker St., possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.
• 2:21 p.m., 3000 block of Ft. Sanders Rd., animal/bite.
THURSDAY, OCT. 21
• 12:31 a.m., 900 block of N. Third St., fighting.
• 11:04 a.m., intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Warrens Ranch Rd., accident.
• 3:17 p.m., Wyoming Highway 11, accident.
• 11:51 p.m., intersection of Wyoming Highway 34 and U.S. Highway 30, trespassing.
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, OCT. 15
• 8:13 a.m., 1900 block of Riverside Dr., dead body found.
• 9:01 a.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 9:42 a.m., 1300 block of S. Third St., disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 1:20 p.m., 600 block of E. Grand Ave., littering.
• 3:16 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., accident.
• 5:40 p.m., 200 block of N. Taylor St., dead body found.
• 9:25 p.m., 400 block of N. Fourth St., disorderly conduct.
• 10:04 p.m., 300 block of S. Fillmore St., possible domestic disturbance.
SATURDAY, OCT. 16
• 1:26 a.m., 2900 block of E. Grand Ave., possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.
• 3:58 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
• 8:28 a.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 8:49 a.m., 2100 block of Harrison St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 12:09 p.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run.
• 12:21 p.m., 3300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 4:50 p.m., 600 block of S. 30th St., accident.
• 4:59 p.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driver.
• 5:57 p.m., 2500 block of E. Spring Creek Dr., hit and run.
• 6:26 p.m., 1900 block of Monroe St., animal/bite.
• 10:41 p.m., 600 block of S. Colorado Ave., possible domestic disturbance.
• 11:52 p.m., intersection of N. Third St. and E. Fremont St., possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.
SUNDAY, OCT. 17
• 7:49 a.m., 600 block of S. Spruce St., theft.
• 3:18 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 4:16 p.m., 200 block of S. Third St., hit and run.
• 4:34 p.m., 500 block of N. Third St., theft/pickpocket.
• 5:06 p.m., 2700 block of E. Garfield St., animal/bite.
• 8:44 p.m., 1400 block of W. Hill Rd., emergency.
• 9:15 p.m., 1100 block of Boulder Dr., possible domestic disturbance.
MONDAY, OCT. 18
• 3:27 a.m., 2000 block Binford St., emergency.
• 9:31 a.m., 400 block of N. 13th St., hit and run.
• 10:53 a.m., 500 block of Beaufort St., animal/wildlife.
• 11:15 a.m., 1600 block of Crystal Ct., burglary/vehicle.
• 11:22 a.m., 1600 block of E. Garfield St., theft.
• 11:48 a.m., 200 block of N. Seventh St., theft/bicycles.
• Noon, 1900 block of Carroll Ave., theft/motor vehicle parts.
• 12:39 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 1:06 p.m., 400 block of E. Grand Ave., animal/wildlife.
• 3:13 p.m., 1400 block of E. Grand Ave., theft.
• 3:41 p.m., 700 block of S. Third St., theft.
• 5:28 p.m., intersection of E. Ivinson Ave. and S. Third St., accident.
• 8:07 p.m., 500 block of S. Pierce St., possible domestic disturbance.
TUESDAY, OCT. 19
• 8:18 a.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., accident.
• 12:44 p.m., 300 block of S. Third St., accident.
• 1:16 p.m., intersection of S. 30th St. and E. Garfield St., accident.
• 2:10 p.m., 3900 block of Beech St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 4:41 p.m., 3300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 4:43 p.m., intersection of N. 30th St. and E. Harney St., accident.
• 4:46 p.m., 300 block of N. Buchanan St., animal/bite.
• 4:48 p.m., 1900 block of Banner Rd., trespassing.
• 8:03 p.m., 4400 block of Crow Dr., disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 8:29 p.m., intersection of N. 22nd St. and Reynolds St., accident.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20
• 12:22 a.m., 1100 block of E. Baker St., animal/bite.
• 1:18 a.m., 600 block of N. Eighth St., dead body found.
• 7:58 a.m., intersection of N. 30th St. and Willett Dr., accident.
• 8:57 a.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., animal/bite.
• 10:07 a.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and N. Cedar St., accident.
• 10:24 a.m., 900 block of E. Lyon St., mail theft/tampering.
• 12:10 p.m., 600 block of E. Lewis St., burglary/vehicle.
• 1 p.m., 1000 block of E. Harney St., accident.
• 1:04 p.m., 200 block of N. Fourth St., accident.
• 2:09 p.m., 1000 block of N. Fifth St., animal/bite.
• 2:11 p.m., intersection of N. Ninth St. and E. Canby St., accident.
• 2:54 p.m., 300 block of S. Lincoln St., trespassing.
• 3:18 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., vandalism.
• 3:18 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., possible impaired driver.
• 4:13 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and N. Cedar St., possible impaired driver.
• 6:06 p.m., 3300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 10:23 p.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.
THURSDAY, OCT. 21
• 12:31 a.m., 900 block of N. Third St., fighting.
• 9:39 a.m., 600 block of S. 30th St., vandalism.
• 10:27 a.m., 1100 block of Evans St., accident.
• 2:39 p.m., 1600 block of E. Person St., burglary/residence.
• 3:04 p.m., intersection of N. 15th St. and E. Harney St., accident.
• 5:05 p.m., intersection of S. 13th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 7:04 p.m., 2100 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run.
• 10:48 p.m., 300 block of S. Lincoln St., emergency.