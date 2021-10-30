Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. The following are included in the ACDC arrest record (arrests on warrants not included).
FRIDAY, OCT. 22
• Loretta Aanensou, 58, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
• Jeremy Cardelaria, 32, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, no insurance, speeding.
• Kyle Custis, 22, Sheridan, was arrested for possible interference, battery.
• Kevin Custis, 56, Sheridan, was arrested for possible sexual battery, battery, interference.
• Michael Waters, 29, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
SATURDAY, OCT. 23
• Jourden Hensley, 31, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, speeding, lane use, following too close.
• Colton Hauqen, 18, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible youthful impaired driver.
• Daniel Shade, 26, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, seatbelt.
• Brian Baldivia, 47, Laramie, was arrested for possible manufacturing/dealing controlled substance, trespassing.
• Quinten Jiner, 21, Colorado, was arrested for possible impaired driver, careless driving, flashing signal.
• James Noel, 22, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
SUNDAY, OCT. 24
• Dominic Aragon, 19, Colorado, was arrested for possible eluding, possession of controlled substance.
MONDAY, OCT. 25
• Colin Evans, 36, Laramie, was arrested for possible breach of peace.
• Morgan Nabors, 43, Fort Collins, Colo., was arrested for possible simple assault.
TUESDAY, OCT. 26
• Ronald Washburn, 63, Laramie, was arrested for possible domestic battery.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27
• Juan Flores, 41, Laramie, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance, no interlock.
The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
FRIDAY, OCT. 22
• 10:23 a.m., Lake Hattie Road, emergency.
• 11:01 p.m., 900 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY, OCT. 23
• 12 a.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., fighting.
• 1:38 p.m., 1500 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., accident.
• 11:31 p.m., intersection of E. Grand Ave. and S. 11th St., possible impaired driver.
SUNDAY, OCT. 24
• 12:55 a.m., intersection of N. Ninth St. and Reynolds St., possible impaired driver.
• 7:12 a.m., Esterbrook Road, dead body found.
• 1:11 p.m., Forest Service Road 512, accident.
• 2:31 p.m., U.S. Highway 30, interference/resisting arrest.
• 7:58 p.m., Albany County area, theft.
MONDAY, OCT. 25
• 8:21 a.m., 400 block of Brubaker Ln., theft.
• 11:38 a.m., 200 block of Gilmore Gulch, animal/bite.
• 2:50 p.m., 400 block of Ivinson Ave., assault and battery/simple.
• 3:37 p.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., possible domestic disturbance.
TUESDAY, OCT. 26
• 9:28 a.m., 3000 block of Ft. Sanders Rd., animal/bite.
• 10:01 p.m., 1400 block of Conners Ave., emergency.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27
• 2:04 a.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Boswell Dr., possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.
• 12:57 p.m., 4700 block of Bluebird Ln., accident.
• 6:55 p.m., Wyoming Highway 130, accident.
• 8:39 p.m., Albany County area, emergency.
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, OCT. 22
• 7:19 a.m., 1700 block of Apache Dr., hit and run.
• 9:40 a.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., theft.
• 11:20 a.m., 100 block of S. Ninth St., theft.
• 12:15 p.m., 3100 block of Hayford Ave., animal/wildlife.
• 1:54 p.m., 3100 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run.
• 2:12 p.m., 800 block of S. Eighth St., accident.
• 2:40 p.m., 300 block of E. Russell St., possible impaired driver.
• 3:47 p.m., intersection of S. 22nd St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 3:50 p.m., 1500 block of Barratt St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 4:11 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 8:03 p.m., 800 block of S. 12th St., emergency.
• 10:59 p.m., 500 block N. Third St., trespassing.
• 11:25 p.m., 400 block of N. Third St., possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY, OCT. 23
• 12 a.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., fighting.
• 12:29 a.m., intersection of S. Fourth St. and E. Garfield St., disorderly conduct.
• 10:50 a.m., 1000 block of E. Harney St., criminal entry/residence.
• 11:40 a.m., intersection of S. Ninth St. and E. Symons St., littering.
• 12:49 p.m., intersection of N. 18th St. and E. Shield St., accident.
• 12:52 p.m., intersection of Harrison St. and S. Fillmore St., accident.
• 1:38 p.m., 1500 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., accident.
• 4:19 p.m., 200 block of N. Second St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 4:21 p.m., 900 block of Boulder Dr., emergency.
• 4:28 p.m., 400 block N. Third St., emergency.
• 5:49 p.m., 1600 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run.
• 7:01 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., emergency.
• 7:20 p.m., 900 block of N. Third St., theft.
• 7:32 p.m., 300 block of E. Kearney St., emergency.
• 9:21 p.m., 1200 block of N. Third St., theft.
SUNDAY, OCT. 24
• 1 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., trespassing.
• 3:11 a.m., 2000 block of Binford St., disorderly conduct.
• 9:22 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., theft.
• 2:31 p.m., U.S. Highway 30, interference/resisting arrest.
• 7:31 p.m., 1500 block of Westview Ct., disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 7:46 p.m., 2100 block of Wyoming Ave., disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 9:15 p.m., 800 block of E. Garfield St., theft.
MONDAY, OCT. 25
• 7:47 a.m., 3600 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 10:29 a.m., 1600 block of N. Cedar St., emergency.
• 11 a.m., 700 block of S. Sixth St., accident.
• 11:53 a.m., 2400 block of E. Grand Ave., theft.
• 1:23 p.m., 2600 block of Jackson St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 2:55 p.m., 1400 block of E. Arnold St., accident.
• 3:08 p.m., intersection of S. 16th St. and E. Garfield St., accident.
• 3:32 p.m., 500 block of N. Third St., theft.
• 3:57 p.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., possible domestic disturbance.
• 4:23 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., accident.
• 8:33 p.m., intersection of N. Sixth St. and E. Lewis St., hit and run.
• 10:02 p.m., intersection of S. Ninth St. and E. Arnold St., accident.
• 10:25 p.m., 3500 block of Willett Dr., hit and run.
TUESDAY, OCT. 26
• 8:04 a.m., 1400 block of Industry Dr., fighting.
• 10:46 a.m., 800 block of S. Third St., accident.
• 12:21 p.m., 500 block of N. Third St., hit and run.
• 2 p.m., 1000 block of S. 11th St., dead body found.
• 3:18 p.m., 1100 block of Boulder Dr., theft.
• 4:38 p.m., 200 block of N. Eighth St., motor vehicle theft/unauthorized use.
• 5:30 p.m., 500 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 5:33 p.m., 1000 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run.
• 9:22 p.m., intersection of N. 14th St. and E. Harney St., possible domestic disturbance.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27
• 7:44 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., fighting.
• 11:37 a.m., 100 block of S. Fourth St., trespassing.
• 1:57 p.m., 1500 block of E. Palmer Dr., possible computer crime.
• 2:13 p.m., 700 block of E. Canby St., possible impaired driver.
• 3:19 p.m., 3100 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 4:17 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
THURSDAY, OCT. 28
• 7:57 a.m., 1300 block of N. 22nd St., accident.
• 2:21 p.m., 900 block of E. Palmer Dr., theft.
• 4:26 p.m., intersection of S. Seventh St. and E. Kearney St., theft.