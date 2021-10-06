Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. The following are included in the ACDC arrest record.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29
• Brendan Kirk, 18, Laramie, was arrested for possible theft.
• Reily Rochlitz, 18, Laramie, was arrested for possible theft.
• Michael Newton, 18, Laramie, was arrested for possible theft.
• Jacob Latzer, 18, Laramie, was arrested for possible theft.
• John Heinzen, 40, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
• Ekaterwa Ordway, 19, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
• Brice Tipton, 31, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible theft.
• Sandra Stubblefield, 30, Colorado, was arrested for possible theft.
• Bruce Hunter, 57, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
FRIDAY, OCT. 1
• Timothy Garner, 27, Laramie, was arrested for possible strangulation, interference, robbery.
• Carlene Powers, 35, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance.
• Daniel Schultz, 40, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance.
• Jacob Hickmon, 28, Montana, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
SATURDAY, OCT. 2
• Alexander Daves, 19, Idaho, was arrested for possible resisting arrest, urinating in public, false ID, underage consumption of alcohol.
• John Dwan, 19, Colorado, was arrested for possible resisting arrest, urinating in public, underage consumption of alcohol.
• Vang Vue, 35, Oklahoma, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance.
• Jesus Carillo-Posada, 41, Colorado, was arrested for possible felony burglary.
• John Orcutt, 67, Laramie, was arrested for possible driving under suspension, no insurance, expired registration.
• Christopher Gapter, 30, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
SUNDAY, OCT. 3
• Pamela Sandoval, 40, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, speeding.
• Iliak Harmsen Saa, 38, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
• Dylan Lancaster, 22, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff's Office responses:
FRIDAY, OCT. 1
• 9:48 a.m., Dog Tail Trl., criminal entry/vehicle.
• 12:16 p.m., Interstate 80, possible possession of controlled substance, narcotics.
• 3:06 p.m., Interstate 80, possible possession of controlled substance, narcotics.
SATURDAY, OCT. 2
• 8:04 a.m., 1300 block of N. Railroad St., burglary/business.
• 5:45 p.m., Forest Service Road 726, animal/bite.
SUNDAY, OCT. 3
• 2:33 a.m., intersection of S. Second St. and E. Custer St., possible impaired driver.
• 7:13 a.m., 6000 block of Chaparral Dr., emergency.
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, OCT. 1
• 3:21 a.m., 1500 block of N. 23rd St., dead body found.
• 8:51 a.m., 300 block of N. Ninth St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 1:14 p.m., intersection of S. Ninth St. and E. Ivinson Ave., assault and battery.
• 4:12 p.m., 200 block of S. Second St., possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics/paraphernalia.
• 6:45 p.m., 100 block of N. Third St., disorderly conduct.
• 7:52 p.m., 1300 block of N. Railroad St., burglary/business.
• 8:58 p.m., 1000 block of Downey St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 9:27 p.m., 1900 block of E. Hancock St., possible domestic disturbance.
SATURDAY, OCT. 2
• 12:14 a.m., 1100 block of E. Canby St., disturbance.
• 1:31 a.m., intersection of S. First St. and E. Grand Ave., interference/resisting arrest.
• 8 a.m., 500 block of E. Shield St., trespassing.
• 8:04 a.m., 1300 block of N. Railroad St., burglary/business.
• 10:58 a.m., 1200 block of W. Lyon St., burglary/vehicle.
• 11:03 a.m., 4100 block of Beech St., vandalism.
• 11:38 a.m., intersection of E. Mitchell St. and Coughlin St., accident.
• 12:14 p.m., 2200 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 12:48 p.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., emergency.
• 2:07 p.m., 1400 block of W. Hill Rd., emergency.
• 4 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., motor vehicle theft/unauthorized use.
• 5:45 p.m., Forest Service Road 726, animal/bite.
• 10:10 p.m., 2100 block of E. Grand Ave., possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.
• 10:35 p.m., 100 block of E. Grand Ave., disorderly conduct.
• 11:41 p.m., 200 block of N. Lincoln St., trespassing.
SUNDAY, OCT. 3
• 1:01 a.m., 200 S. First St., possible impaired driver.
• 2:18 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident.
• 3:34 a.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 11:22 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 11:42 a.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., hit and run.
• 1:40 p.m., 1300 block of N. McCue St., burglary/residence.
• 2 p.m., 200 block of E. Baker St., criminal entry/business.
• 2:36 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 5:14 p.m., 2400 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 5:48 p.m., 1800 block of Truman St., traffic hazard.
• 5:49 p.m., 3500 block of Willett Dr., accident.
• 6:43 p.m., 300 block of S. 23rd St., theft.