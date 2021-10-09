Albany County Detention Center
Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. The following are included in the ACDC arrest record.
TUESDAY, OCT. 5
• Christopher Garriott, 21, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6
• Jose Rivera Rojas, 32, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
• Adrian Dumitrache, 62, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
• Juan Flores, 41, Laramie, was arrested for possible driving under suspension, no registration.
• Don Bartlett, 34, Laramie, was arrested for possible theft, possession of controlled substance.
• Crystal Crabtree, 41, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance, open container.
• Blare Romsa, 24, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, OCT. 4
• 10:15 a.m., Sand Hills Road, trespassing.
• 2:14 p.m., 4200 block of N. Third St., emergency.
• 6:46 p.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Boswell Dr., accident.
• 7:31 p.m., 2100 block of Wyoming Ave., emergency.
TUESDAY, OCT. 5
• 1:13 a.m., U.S. Highway 287, possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.
• 7:44 a.m., intersection of Bluebird Ln. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 7:18 p.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Spring Creek Dr., possible impaired driver.
• 10 p.m., 800 block of N. Fourth St., disorderly conduct.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6
• 2:18 p.m., 1900 block of Madison St., emergency.
• 2:59 p.m., 600 block of N. Third St., possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.
• 9:14 p.m., intersection of S. Second St. and E. Garfield St., possible impaired driver.
THURSDAY, OCT. 7
• 5:38 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
• 6:27 a.m., Jonathon Quarry Haul Road, accident.
• 8:37 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., trespassing.
• 10:46 a.m., 600 block of Boulder Ridge Rd., abandoned motor vehicle.
• 10:43 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and W. Clark St., possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, OCT. 4
• 10:19 a.m., 1900 block of E. Garfield St., criminal entry/residence.
• 10:37 a.m., intersection of N. 17th St. and E. Baker St., animal/bite.
• 1:20 p.m., 1300 block of N. 22nd St., fighting.
• 2:41 p.m., 1800 block of N. 15th St., computer crime.
• 4:22 p.m., 1700 block of Dillon St., emergency.
• 4:29 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., fire/public.
• 5:36 p.m., 500 block of E. Canby St., littering.
• 5:38 p.m., 100 block of S. Taylor St., vandalism.
• 9:42 p.m., 500 block of S. 15th St., burglary/residence.
• 9:56 p.m., 100 block of Ivinson Ave., emergency.
• 10:03 p.m., 300 block of N. Buchanan St., theft.
TUESDAY, OCT. 5
• 8:19 a.m., intersection of N. Ninth St. and Reynolds St., accident.
• 9:30 a.m., 1100 block of Evans St., accident.
• 9:50 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., trespassing.
• 12:50 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., abandoned motor vehicle.
• 1:10 p.m., intersection of N. 22nd St. and E. Harney St., accident.
• 1:41 p.m., 200 block of N. Taylor St., motor vehicle theft/unauthorized use.
• 1:49 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., emergency.
• 3:34 p.m., 1900 block of Van Buren St., animal/bite.
• 4:23 p.m., 1200 block of N. 17th St., disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 5:50 p.m., 1500 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., vandalism.
• 6:55 p.m., 800 block of S. 12th St., emergency.
• 7:12 p.m., intersection of N. 22nd St. and Willett Dr., accident.
• 7:18 p.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Spring Creek Dr., possible impaired driver.
• 7:37 p.m., 2200 block of Nighthawk Dr., emergency.
• 7:53 p.m., 2600 block of Jackson St., theft.
• 9:13 p.m., 1300 block of N. McCue St., theft.
• 10 p.m., 800 block of N. Fourth St., disorderly conduct.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6
• 7:47 a.m., 300 block of E. Bradley St., disorderly conduct.
• 9:08 a.m., 3300 block of Joanna Bruner St., theft/bicycles.
• 11:47 a.m., 1100 block of N. McCue St., emergency.
• 12:01 p.m., intersection of N. 22nd St. and Reynolds St., possible possession of controlled substances/narcotics.
• 12:38 p.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Garfield St., accident.
• 3:32 p.m., 900 block of E. Gibbon St., hit and run.
• 3:52 p.m., 100 block of S. Second St., motor vehicle theft/unauthorized use.
• 5:42 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 6:38 p.m., 400 block of S. 30th St., emergency.
• 7:27 p.m., 1100 block of E. Baker St., emergency.
• 7:28 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 9:14 p.m., intersection of S. Second St. and E. Garfield St., possible impaired driver.
• 11:57 p.m., 2700 block of Jackson St., emergency.
THURSDAY, OCT. 7
• 2:04 a.m., 200 block of N. 30th St., possible child abuse.
• 7:48 a.m., 1300 block of N. 18th St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 8:13 a.m., 3000 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 8:20 a.m., 900 block of N. Third St., emergency.
• 8:26 a.m., 200 block of W. Lyon St., burglary/vehicle.
• 8:37 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., trespassing.
• 9:29 a.m., 1300 block of N. 27th St., computer crime.
• 10:56 a.m., 700 block of S. 14th St., animal/bite.
• 11:50 a.m., 1300 block of S. Second St., trespassing.
• 12:03 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., possible sexual offense.
• 1:08 p.m., 300 block of S. 17th St., accident.
• 2:50 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 3:13 p.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., accident.
• 3:23 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., emergency.
• 3:29 p.m., 2100 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 3:35 p.m., 2100 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., accident.
• 3:37 p.m., 1200 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 4 p.m., 1100 block of E. Flint St., theft/bicycles.
• 4:04 p.m., 3100 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 4:38 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., hit and run.
• 10:43 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and W. Clark St., possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.