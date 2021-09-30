An overnight house fire in rural Albany County has left one person dead and four others displaced.
A 12:46 a.m. emergency call scrambled the Laramie Fire Department, Albany County Fire District 1 Volunteer Fire Department and the Albany County Sheriff’s Office to respond to a house on Brubaker Lane about 16 miles southwest of Laramie on Thursday, said Cmdr. Kevin Lam of the Laramie Fire Department.
By the time the Sheriff’s Office arrived at 1:01 a.m. and the first fire engine at 1:12, they found “a fully involved structure fire,” according to a LFD report about the incident.
Firefighters found that four people escaped the burning home but a fifth occupant was unaccounted for, the report says.
“The occupant was located in the structure during suppression efforts and had succumbed to injuries from the fire,” the report says.
The other four were transported to Ivinson Memorial Hospital for evaluation of any possible injuries and smoke inhalation. No firefighters were hurt during their response.
The blaze was under control by 6 a.m., but firefighters were still working on fully suppressing the fire as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
Lam said fire investigators from the LFD and Wyoming State Fire Marshal’s Office were at the scene investigating the origin and cause of the fire.
“They’re still working through it and that can take some time,” he said, adding that when the first firefighters arrived they reported the back of the house “was fully involved. When we look at cause and origin, when we see parts on fire and parts not, that gives us a clue.”
Lam said the coroner was called and would be the person to release information about the deceased, including identification, gender or whether the person was a child or adult.
That information wasn’t available as of press time Thursday.
The Laramie Fire Department chaplain and American Red Cross are assisting the other occupants with lodging and other needs, according to the LFD report.
Also responding to the fire were units from the Big Laramie Volunteer Fire Department, Albany County Volunteer Fire Department Central, Centennial Volunteer Fire Department, WYCO Volunteer Fire Department and Laramie Street Department.