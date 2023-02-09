Rawlins water pipeline work

Crews began work in spring 2022 to replace portions of a water pipeline system that delivers spring water to the city of Rawlins following a March 3 failure that left residents without potable water for five days.

 City of Rawlins/Courtesy

BUFFALO — Rawlins needs a lot of money. The city is facing tens of millions of dollars of repairs after its aging water infrastructure finally broke down this past year, a “catastrophic” failure that put Rawlins’ residents under a boil order for almost five days, according to a report the city released.

But Rawlins doesn’t have the funding to perform those repairs on its own. That’s why officials decided to hire a grant writer about a year and a half ago, according to Tom Sarvey, Rawlins’ interim city manager.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus