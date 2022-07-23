Black bears

Black bear habitat exists across southeast Wyoming.

JACKSON — A public service announcement for young black bears in Grand Teton National Park: If you get into mischief and get too close to people, but steer clear of human foods, you might just wake up in a new home.

In May, a mother black bear weaned two cubs near Jenny Lake. Both were about a year old, the age black bears kick off their young. Both were hanging around developed areas when they began exhibiting what Justin Schwabedissen, Grand Teton’s bear management specialist, called “bold behavior.” They were climbing on picnic tables, investigating fire rings and wandering through the campground, developed area and trails.

