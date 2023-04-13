The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
FRIDAY, April 7• 1:07 a.m., intersection of S. 6th St. and E. Garfield St., possible impaired driving
The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
FRIDAY, April 7• 1:07 a.m., intersection of S. 6th St. and E. Garfield St., possible impaired driving
• 6:37 a.m., intersection of Big Hollow Rd. and Pahlow Ln., vandalism
• 9:01 a.m., 2000 block of PFE Rd., vandalism
• 1:59 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 10:09 p.m., intersection of N. 18th St. and E. Hancock St., possible impaired driving
SATURDAY, April 8• 3:42 p.m., Wyoming Highway 130, possible impaired driving
• 4:42 p.m., 100 block of Harmony Ln., accident
• 9:06 p.m., 3500 block of Fort Sanders Rd., trespassing
• 11:53 p.m., intersection of S 15th St. and E. Garfield St., possible impaired driving
SUNDAY, April 9• 1:53 a.m., intersection of S. 19th St. and E. Garfield St., possible impaired driving
• 3:19 p.m., 100 block of Jack Rabbit Rd., emergency
• 7:02 p.m., intersection of S 17th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, April 7• 7:31 a.m., 100 block of N. 30th St., accident
• 8:44 a.m., 1500 block of E. Ord St., animal bite
• 11:43 a.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. University Ave., accident
• 3:27 p.m., 1400 block of N. 4th St., vehicular theft
• 8:17 p.m., 300 block of E. Russell St., harassment/threats
• 10:07 p.m., 4200 block of Cheyenne Dr., emergency
• 10:09 p.m., intersection of N. 18th St. and E. Hancock St., possible impaired driving
• 10:46 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., possible possession of controlled substance
SATURDAY, April 8• 8:24 a.m., 1300 block of S. 11th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:35 a.m., 2400 block of Overland Rd., criminal entry/ vehicle
• 1:25 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. University Ave., accident
• 1:49 p.m., 800 block of Plaza Ln., criminal entry/ business
• 2:53 p.m., 1200 block of S. 17th St., harassment/ threats
• 3:25 p.m., 900 block of N. 3rd St., emergency
• 5:02 p.m., intersection of S. 9th St. and E Grand Ave., accident
• 11:53 p.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Garfield St., possible impaired driving
SUNDAY, April 9• 1:33 a.m., 800 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
• 9:00 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run
• 12:14 p.m., 1400 block of E. Steele St., vandalism
• 4:50 p.m., 1500 block of Snowy Range Rd., possible domestic disturbance
• 7:02 p.m., intersection of S. 17th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.