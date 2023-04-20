The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
FRIDAY, April 14• 11:57 a.m., 100 block of Silverado Trl., report of death
• 4:47 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. FLint St., accident
• 7:10 p.m., intersection of W. Curtis St. and Welsh Ln., public fire
SATURDAY, April 15• 9:26 a.m., Wyoming Highway 230, theft
• 6:21 p.m., 100 block of Harmony Ln., emergency
• 8:55 p.m., Wyoming Highway 230, motor vehicle accident
• 10:27 p.m., Wyoming Highway 230, emergency
SUNDAY, April 16• 7:30 a.m., Interstate 80, motor vehicle accident
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, April 14• 8:07 a.m., 1300 block of N. 22nd St., possible possession of controlled substance
• 9:06 a.m., 1400 block of Grafton St., trespassing
• 11:09 a.m., 1900 block of Vista Dr., accident
• 11:29 a.m., 2200 block of E. Grand Ave., possible vehicular theft
• 11:37 a.m., 500 block of Beaufort St., emergency
• 11:58 a.m., 300 block of S. 8th St., trespassing
• 12:03 p.m., 1100 block of Garfield St., vandalism
• 12:04 p.m., 500 block of S. 11th St., vandalism
• 12:46 p.m., intersection of S. 22nd and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 12:49 p.m., intersection of S. 9th St. and E. Ivinson Ave., accident
• 3:25 p.m., 200 block of N. 30th St., accident
• 4:47 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Flint St., accident
• 5:30 p.m., intersection of Vista Dr. and Bill Nye Ave., accident
• 6:08 p.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., hit and run
• 6:50 p.m., 200 block of Colorado Ave., animal bite
• 7:09 p.m., 600 block of Skyline Rd., possible business burglary
• 10:55 p.m., 1100 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance
• 11:10 p.m., 3500 block of Willett Dr., fighting
• 11:33 p.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., fighting
SATURDAY, April 15• 12:35 a.m., intersection of S. 2nd St. and E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driving
• 12:45 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., fighting
• 6:14 a.m., 200 block of S. 4th St., hit and run
• 9:07 a.m., 700 block of E. Garfield St., possible business burglary
• 2:24 p.m., 100 block of E. Grand Ave., trespassing
• 2:28 p.m., 1200 block of E. Garfield St., vandalism
• 2:44 p.m., 400 block of S. 2nd St., possible impaired driving
• 3:01 p.m., 800 block of N. 5th St., animal bite
• 3:11 p.m., 100 block of S. 2nd St., theft
• 6:15 p.m., 1000 block of E. Cluster St., vandalism
• 6:48 p.m., 500 block of S. 11th St., vandalism
• 7:58 p.m., 900 block of W. Hill Rd., emergency
• 10:45 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Ivinson Ave., fighting
SUNDAY, April 16• 12:09 a.m., 800 block of E. Lyon St., emergency
• 12:12 a.m., 400 block of S. 3rd St., trespassing
• 1:15 a.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., harassment/threats
• 1:40 a.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Grand Ave., assault and battery
• 1:51 a.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
• 5:01 a.m., 1100 block of N. McCue St., emergency
• 9:07 a.m., 400 block of E. Mitchell St., theft
• 3:09 p.m., 500 block of E. Shield St., theft
• 4:52 p.m., 1900 block of S. 11th St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 8:28 p.m., 2000 block of Newton St., accident