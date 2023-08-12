The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, AUG. 7
• 7:55 a.m., 1600 block of N. 3rd St., criminal entry
• 10:24 a.m., 300 block of 4th St., trespassing
• 7:20 p.m., Interstate 80, fraud
• 11:54 p.m., 700 block of N. 3rd St., possible possession of controlled substance
TUESDAY, AUG. 8
• 10:53 a.m., 100 block of 3rd St., possible domestic disturbance
• 4:07 p.m., Forest Service Rd. 351 (Barber Lake Road), abandoned motor vehicle
• 7:15 p.m., intersection of S. 5th St. and Russell St., possible domestic disturbance
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 9
• 8:15 a.m., 100 block of Mason Cr., possible theft
• 10:28 a.m., 300 block of E. Fremont St., vandalism
• 1:27 p.m., 4700 block of E. Skyline Dr., vandalism
• 5:43 p.m., 800 block of N. 9th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 11:08 p.m., 4700 block of E. Skyline Dr., possible domestic disturbance
THURSDAY, AUG. 10
• 10:19 a.m., intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Fetterman Rd., accident
• 12:02 p.m., Fetterman Rd., accident
• 1:45 p.m., 100 block of 2nd St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 4:45 p.m., Albany County area, accident
• 9:15 p.m., 700 block of E. Steele St., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:23 p.m., 300 block of N. Hayes St., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:39 p.m., 4700 block of E. Skyline Dr., aggravated assault
• 10:23 p.m., U.S. Highway 287, possible possession of controlled substance
• 11:30 p.m., intersection of E. Skyline Dr. and Vista Dr., accident
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, AUG. 7
• 2:09 a.m., 500 block of Reynolds St., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:21 a.m., 700 block of E. University Ave., abandoned motor vehicle
• 9:29 a.m., intersection of S. 2nd St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 9:36 a.m., 2100 block of Binford St., harassment/threats
• 9:41 a.m., intersection of Snowy Range Rd. and S. Pierce St., possible domestic disturbance
• 10:03 a.m., 1600 block of E. Palmer St., trespassing
• 10:48 a.m., 500 block of S. 3rd St., trespassing
• 12:03 p.m., 1300 block of S. 3rd St., vehicular burglary
• 1:12 p.m., 700 block of Beaufort St., possible theft
• 1:49 p.m., 600 block of S. 2nd St., hit and run
• 1:55 p.m., 1700 block of Beaufort St., animal bite
• 3:00 p.m., 300 block of N. 3rd St., fraud
• 3:37 p.m., 1000 block of N. 22nd St., possible abuse of a vulnerable adult
• 3:54 p.m., 2700 block of Jackson St., assault and battery
• 4:59 p.m., 2200 block of E. Grand Ave., possible domestic disturbance
• 8:25 p.m., intersection of Snowy Range Rd. and W. Clark St., accident
TUESDAY, AUG. 8
• 12:17 a.m., 3900 block of Beech St., possible domestic disturbance
• 2:16 a.m., 3900 block of Beech St., possible domestic disturbance
• 2:19 a.m., 1000 block of Evans St., possible domestic disturbance
• 10:06 a.m., 700 block of Mill St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 10:37 a.m., 200 block of S. Pierce St., animal bite
• 10:53 a.m., 100 block of 3rd St., possible domestic disturbance
• 1:08 p.m., 600 block of E. Grand Ave., possible shoplifting
• 1:11 p.m., 500 block of N. 6th St., littering
• 1:40 p.m., 700 block of N. 19th St., accident
• 1:48 p.m., 2400 block of E. Grand Ave., business burglary
• 2:37 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run
• 3:01 p.m., 500 block of E. Grand Ave., possible theft
• 3:42 p.m., 900 block of N. 3rd St., trespassing
• 3:55 p.m., 200 block of N. 4th St., emergency
• 5:41 p.m., 500 block of S. Lincoln St., extortion
• 7:15 p.m., intersection of S. 5th St. and Russell St., possible domestic disturbance
• 7:39 p.m., intersection of Evans St. and Westview Ct., accident
• 10:36 p.m., 700 block of E. Garfield St., business burglary
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 9
• 10:28 a.m., 300 block of E. Fremont St., vandalism
• 12:07 p.m., intersection of N. 9th St. and E. Canby St., accident
• 1:16 p.m., 500 block of E. Grand Ave., possible theft
• 1:59 p.m., intersection of S. 24th St. and E. Grand Ave., hit and run
• 2:08 p.m., 1000 block of N. 5th St., animal bite
• 3:10 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., possible theft
• 5:33 p.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., possible theft
• 11:52 p.m., 2000 block of Binford St., possible domestic disturbance
THURSDAY, AUG. 10
• 12:11 a.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Grand Ave., hit and run
• 8:10 a.m., 1000 block of N. 18th St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 9:04 a.m., 400 block of S. 2nd St., vandalism
• 9:07 a.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Harney St., accident
• 9:14 a.m., 200 block of S. 2nd St., vandalism
• 9:16 a.m., 400 block of S. 14th St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 11:36 a.m., 600 block of S. Pine St., hit and run
• 11:38 a.m., 100 block of E. Kearney St., vandalism
• 11:54 a.m., 700 block of E. Sheridan St., vandalism
• 12:21 p.m., intersection of N. 14th St. and E. Harney St., accident
• 12:33 p.m., 700 block of E. Sheridan St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 12:56 p.m., 1300 block of S. 3rd St., vandalism
• 1:02 p.m., 1800 block of E. Sheridan St., animal bite
• 2:22 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., possible theft
• 2:54 p.m., 300 block of N. 8th St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 4:18 p.m., 1300 block of E. Baker St., possible domestic disturbance
• 5:03 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Harney St., accident
• 6:11 p.m., 200 block of S. 3rd St., vandalism
• 8:33 p.m., 1300 block of N. 9th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:15 p.m., 700 block of E. Steele St., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:39 p.m., 4700 block of E. Skyline Dr., aggravated assault
• 11:52 p.m., 1700 block of Downey St., possible impaired driving
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters