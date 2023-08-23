The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
FRIDAY, AUG. 18
• 12:03 p.m., 3800 block of Minister Ln., trespassing
• 3:29 p.m., Wyoming Highway 10, animal bite
SATURDAY, AUG. 19
• 11:29 a.m., 100 block of Blackfoot St., possible fraud
• 6:41 p.m., 1100 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance
SUNDAY, AUG. 20
• 12:01 p.m., intersection of S. 11th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 1:45 p.m., Albany County area, abandoned motor vehicle
• 5:04 p.m., 3500 block of Fort Sanders Rd., littering
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
• 8:40 a.m., 900 block of E. Custer St., vehicular burglary
• 11:12 a.m., 2100 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 12:28 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., possible domestic disturbance
• 12:32 p.m., 3500 block of S. 3rd St., vandalism
• 1:08 p.m., 2400 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 10:12 p.m., 900 block of E. Symons St., possible motor vehicle theft
• 11:13 p.m., 1300 block of E. Gibbon St., possible domestic disturbance
• 11:47 p.m., 3800 block of E. Boswell Dr., possible domestic disturbance
• 2:59 a.m., 700 block of S. 6th St., emergency
• 8:43 a.m., 2400 block of Sybille Dr., possible fraud
• 4:52 p.m., 1200 block of N. 3rd St., possible shoplifting
• 5:05 p.m., 600 block of E. Grand Ave., possible shoplifting
• 6:41 p.m., 1100 block of N. McCue St., fireworks
• 6:51 p.m., 1800 block of S. 11th St., possible extortion
• 7:10 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 7:31 p.m., 1400 block of N. 6th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 10:59 p.m., 2400 block of E. Grand Ave., possible domestic disturbance
• 12:56 a.m., intersection of S. 9th St., and E. Arnold St., possible impaired driving
• 2:34 a.m., 1300 block of E. Bradley St., possible impaired driving
• 7:33 a.m., 100 block of E. Grand Ave., animal bite
• 7:55 a.m., intersection of N. 5th St. and E. Flint St., vandalism
• 10:00 a.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driving
• 11:14 a.m., 300 block of E. Fremont St., vandalism
• 11:27 a.m., 2700 block of Snowy Range Rd., possible domestic disturbance
• 12:34 p.m., intersection of S. 30th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 3:26 p.m., 1100 block of E. Symons St., theft
• 3:45 p.m., 300 block of S. 5th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 4:21 p.m., 1900 block of Snowy Range Rd., possible domestic disturbance
• 5:05 p.m., 700 block of E. Garfield St., emergency
• 9:13 p.m., intersection of S. 6th St. and E. Custer St., motor vehicle theft
• 10:14 p.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident
