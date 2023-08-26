The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, AUG. 21
• 10:36 a.m., 900 block of N. 3rd St., accident
• 11:13 a.m., 100 block of Hornsby Rd., possible fraud
• 11:46 a.m., 2500 block of Mountain Shadow Ln., possible fraud
• 7:11 p.m., 100 block of Stuart Ridge Rd., possible domestic disturbance
TUESDAY, AUG. 22
• 10:54 a.m., 900 block of N. 3rd St., hit and run
• 2:40 p.m., intersection of W. Lewis St. and N. Pine St., assault and battery
• 4:53 p.m., 300 block of N. Cedar St., residential burglary
• 5:44 p.m., 100 block of Prairie Dog St., emergency
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23
• 10:57 a.m., intersection of Wyoming Highway 130 and Welsh Ln., accident
• 11:48 p.m., 1300 block of S. 3rd St., possible possession of controlled substance
THURSDAY, AUG. 24
• 4:07 a.m., 4700 block of E. Skyline Dr., emergency
• 10:30 a.m., 100 block of Bucking Horse Ranch Trl., possible theft
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, AUG. 21
• 10:27 a.m., 800 block of E. Canby St., possible theft
• 10:36 a.m., 900 block of N. 3rd St., accident
• 11:07 a.m., 500 block of E. Bradley St., possible fraud
• 11:26 a.m., 1900 block of Carroll Ave., possible fraud
• 11:41 a.m., 4300 block of Crow Dr., littering
• 1:05 p.m., 600 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 1:22 p.m., 100 block of N. 5th St., emergency
• 2:07 p.m., 200 block of S. 3rd St., possible mail tampering
• 2:45 p.m., 500 block of E Mitchell St., possible trespassing
• 4:08 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., possible shoplifting
• 8:31 p.m., 2200 block of Cumulus Dr., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:16 p.m., 1300 block of E. Grand Ave., animal bite
TUESDAY, AUG. 22
• 1:02 a.m., 600 block of E. Grand Ave., business burglary
• 1:13 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., emergency
• 7:33 a.m., 400 block of S. 2nd St., accident
• 8:24 a.m., 1500 block of N. 3rd St., possible motor vehicle part theft
• 10:54 a.m., 900 block of N. 3rd St., hit and run
• 12:44 p.m., 100 block of S. 4th St., possible trespassing
• 2:40 p.m., intersection of W. Lewis St., and N. Pine St., assault and battery
• 2:45 p.m., 700 block of E. Clark St., harassment/threats
• 3:53 p.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., business burglary
• 4:53 p.m., 300 block of N. Cedar St., residential burglary
• 5:16 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., emergency
• 5:56 p.m., 700 block of W. Garfield St., animal bite
• 6:14 p.m., intersection of N. 13th St. and Downey St., accident
• 6:19 p.m., 700 block of E. University Ave., possible domestic disturbance
• 6:54 p.m., intersection of N. 12th St. and E. Harney St., accident
• 8:08 p.m., intersection of S. 22nd St. and E. Garfield St., accident
• 8:23 p.m., 800 block of E. Park Ave., accident
• 11:49 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., possible domestic disturbance
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23
• 12:07 a.m., 2100 block of Snowy Range Rd., business burglary
• 4:01 a.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., possible theft
• 9:11 a.m., 300 block of S. 8th St., possible trespassing
• 11:06 a.m., 1900 block of S. 11th St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 1:03 p.m., 500 block of N. Cedar St., possible possession of controlled substance
• 1:32 p.m., intersection of S. 2nd St. and E. Garfield St., accident
• 3:47 p.m., 2200 block of Falcon Ct., possible fraud
• 4:39 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St and E. Harney St., accident
• 4:42 p.m., 1100 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance
• 5:09 p.m., 2100 block of E. Sheridan St., accident
• 6:01 p.m., 2700 block of Jackson St., harassment/threats
• 6:32 p.m., 1900 block of Franklin St., animal bite
• 7:40 p.m., 900 block of S. 2nd St., emergency
• 8:23 p.m., 900 block of S. 4th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 8:30 p.m., intersection of S. 17th St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
• 10:41 p.m., 1200 block of Granito Dr., emergency
• 10:56 p.m., 3500 block of Willett Dr., possible domestic disturbance
• 11:48 p.m., 1300 block of S. 3rd St., possible possession of controlled substance
THURSDAY, AUG. 24
• 12:26 a.m., intersection of S. 13th St. and E. Custer St., possible domestic disturbance
• 5:47 a.m., 300 block of S. 11th St., emergency
• 8:01 a.m., intersection of S. 22nd St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 9:47 a.m., intersection of Snowy Range Rd. and S. Adams St., hit and run
• 10:31 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., emergency
• 10:44 a.m., 500 block of N. Cedar St., possible theft
• 1:22 p.m., 600 block of N. 3rd St., possible trespassing
• 4:36 p.m., 300 block of E. University Ave., possible criminal entry
• 4:48 p.m., 300 block of N. 22nd St., accident
• 5:01 p.m., 1400 block of E. Kearney St., possible motor vehicle theft
• 7:49 p.m., 1500 block of E. Person St., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:42 p.m., 1500 block of E. Person St., possible domestic disturbance
• 11:13 p.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., liquor violation
