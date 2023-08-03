The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
FRIDAY, JULY 28
• 8:22 a.m., intersection of N. 9th St. and E. University Ave., possible interference
• 3:35 p.m., Albany County area, accident
• 4:19 p.m., 300 block of Roger Canyon Rd., emergency
• 5:25 p.m., 4700 block of E. Skyline Dr., vandalism
• 11:41 p.m., Sand Creek Rd., possible impaired driving
SATURDAY, JULY 29
• 2:15 a.m., Wyoming Highway 130, accident
• 11:46 a.m., Wyoming Highway 230, emergency
• 2:51 p.m., Wyoming Highway 130, accident
• 3:22 p.m., 100 block of Butte Loop, emergency
• 9:52 p.m., intersection of E. Custer St and S. 4th St., possible possession of controlled substance
• 11:18 p.m., 700 block of Vedauwoo Glenn, possible possession of controlled substance
• 11:47 p.m., 100 block of Buford Frontage Rd., trespassing
SUNDAY, JULY 30
• 1:18 a.m., 3800 block of Misner Ln., business burglary
• 1:34 a.m., U.S. Highway 287, accident
• 4:56 p.m., Albany County area, possible theft
• 6:40 p.m., Wyoming Highway 130, accident
• 7:34 p.m., Interstate 80, emergency
• 9:34 p.m., Albany County area, accident
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, JULY 28
• 8:22 a.m., intersection of N. 9th St. and E. University Ave., possible interference
• 9:49 a.m., 1200 block of W. Baker St., harassment/threats
• 10:34 a.m., 1400 block of E. Sheridan St., trespassing
• 12:00 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 12:41 p.m., 1400 block of E. Sanders Dr., animal bite
• 12:45 p.m., 500 block of S. 2nd St., hit and run
• 3:00 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Harney St., accident
• 4:15 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Fremont St., emergency
• 6:41 p.m., 1600 block of Centennial Dr., accident
SATURDAY, JULY 29
• 10:11 a.m., 1800 block of Harrison St., possible domestic disturbance
• 11:30 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., possible possession of controlled substance
• 1:29 p.m., 200 block of N. 3rd St., harassment/threats
• 2:05 p.m., 1300 block of N. 6th St., trespassing
• 2:18 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., accident
• 2:27 p.m., 900 block of N. 3rd St., residential burglary
• 3:51 p.m., 1300 block of N. 9th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 4:25 p.m., 100 block of E. Kearney St., accident
• 5:00 p.m., 900 block of E. Sanders Dr., possible extortion
• 5:36 p.m., 1600 block of N. Cedar St., possible domestic disturbance
• 5:40 p.m., intersection of S. 9th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 6:11 p.m., 300 block of E. Grand Ave., emergency
• 7:59 p.m., 1100 block of N. McCue St., emergency
• 8:20 p.m., 1600 block of N. 6th St., emergency
• 9:04 p.m., 700 block of N. Cedar St., harassment/threats
• 9:23 p.m., 800 block of Robert Ct., emergency
• 9:52 p.m., intersection of E. Custer St and S. 4th St., possible possession of controlled substance
• 10:00 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., harassment/threats
• 10:44 p.m., 800 block of Downey St., possible domestic disturbance
• 11:32 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., possible domestic disturbance
SUNDAY, JULY 30
• 1:13 a.m., 1100 block of N. McCue St., emergency
• 10:01 a.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., possible criminal entry
• 3:07 p.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., emergency
• 6:59 p.m., 900 block of S. 17th St., animal bite
• 7:08 p.m., 1600 block of Centennial Dr., accident
