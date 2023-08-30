The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
FRIDAY, AUG. 25• 2:03 p.m., 700 block of Marshall Cr., possible trespassing
• 3:54 p.m., 4100 block of Fort Buford Ln., possible fraud
• 8:08 p.m., 2800 block of Sage Dr., emergency
• 10:04 p.m., 100 block of Black Foot St., emergency
SATURDAY, AUG. 26• 10:34 a.m., intersection of Herrick Ln. and Interstate 80, emergency
• 2:26 p.m., 100 block of Jack Rabbit Rd., assault and battery
SUNDAY, AUG. 27• 6:07 a.m., 3900 block of W. Curtis St., business burglary
• 8:06 a.m., Albany County area, possible possession of controlled substance
• 4:45 p.m., Wyoming Highway 230, possible vandalism
• 7:18 p.m., Interstate 80, motor vehicle accident
• 8:10 p.m., U.S. Highway 287, possible vandalism
• 9:34 p.m., 3100 block of Star Warrior Path, possible extortion
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, AUG. 25• 8:47 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., harassment/threats
• 9:32 a.m., 1200 block of N. 21st St., possible domestic disturbance
• 11:53 a.m., intersection of N. 9th St. and E. Flint St., accident
• 3:16 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 10:04 p.m., 100 block of N. 6th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 10:08 p.m., intersection of N. 22nd St. and E. Harney St., accident
• 10:45 p.m., 600 block of N. Cedar St., possible domestic disturbance
• 11:51 p.m., 1600 block of E. Sheridan St., possible domestic disturbance
SATURDAY, AUG. 26• 12:42 a.m., 1500 block of N. 5th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 12:53 a.m., intersection of S. 1st St. and E. Garfield St., possible impaired driving
• 1:09 a.m., 500 block of Reynolds St., harassment/threats
• 1:44 a.m., 300 block of S. 17th St., business burglary
• 1:47 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., emergency
• 4:02 a.m., 900 block of N. 12th St., emergency
• 8:14 a.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., harassment/threats
• 10:34 a.m., intersection of Herrick Ln. and Interstate 80, emergency
• 10:35 a.m., intersection of S. 4th St. and E. Grand Ave., hit and run
• 3:52 p.m., 1500 block of E. Symons St., possible identity theft
• 6:53 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Bradley St., accident
• 7:30 p.m., 1500 block of Jefferson St., possible domestic disturbance
• 10:10 p.m., 1800 block of E. Sheridan St., possible domestic disturbance
• 11:09 p.m., 200 block of S. 3rd St., emergency
• 11:37 p.m., 800 block of S. 26th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 11:55 p.m., intersection of Hidalgo Dr. and Grays Gable Rd., possible domestic disturbance
SUNDAY, AUG. 27• 12:02 a.m., 2100 block of E. Garfield St., emergency
• 10:08 a.m., 2400 block of N. 9th St., possible computer crime
• 11:55 a.m., 100 block of S. Johnson St., accident
• 12:41 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., assault and battery
• 2:15 p.m., 500 block of E. Fremont St., possible domestic disturbance
• 3:15 p.m., 100 block of S. 8th St., residential burglary
• 6:53 p.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., business burglary
• 8:07 p.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., possible interference
• 8:43 p.m., 2200 block of Deadwood Ct., fireworks
