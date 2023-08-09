The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, JULY 31
• 8:57 a.m., Wyoming Highway 230, harassment/threats
• 12:47 p.m., 3500 block of Fort Sanders Rd., vandalism
• 2:00 p.m., 4700 block of E. Skyline Dr., possible domestic disturbance
TUESDAY, AUG. 1
• 10:05 a.m., 100 block of Johnson Creek Reservoir Rd., abandoned motor vehicle
• 11:19 a.m., 2300 block of Sky View Ln., fraud
• 12:05 p.m., 100 block of North Fork Rd., abandoned motor vehicle
• 4:09 p.m., 1700 block of N. 4th St., possible motor vehicle theft
• 9:14 p.m., 3500 block of Fort Sanders Rd., harassment/threats
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 2
• 9:55 a.m., 1600 block of N. 3rd St., business burglary
• 7:19 p.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., possible theft
THURSDAY, AUG. 3
• 6:06 p.m., 4100 block of Fort Buford Ln., possible abuse of a vulnerable adult
• 7:33 p.m., 100 block of Rabbit Run Trl., hit and run
• 10:27 p.m., 1000 block of S. 17th St., possible impaired driving
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, JULY 31
• 12:28 a.m., 100 block of N. 4th St., possible possession of controlled substance
• 2:42 a.m., 2100 E. Grand Ave., possible domestic disturbance
• 6:23 a.m., 1500 block of Snowy Range Rd., trespassing
• 8:31 a.m., 1600 block of Centennial Dr., possible fraud
• 8:52 a.m., 700 block of Evans Ct., possible theft
• 8:57 a.m., Wyoming Highway 230, harassment/threats
• 10:56 a.m., 100 block of N. 3rd St., vandalism
• 10:58 a.m., 500 block of S. Adams St., possible fraud
• 12:10 p.m., 900 block of S. 9th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 2:20 p.m., 400 block of W. Garfield St., possible impaired driving
• 3:02 p.m., 2700 block of Jackson St., harassment/threats
• 3:41 p.m., 700 block N. 3rd St., hit and run
• 5:08 p.m., 500 block of S. 18th St., hit and run
• 5:12 p.m., 1300 block of E. Ord St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 5:13 p.m., 1400 block of E. Ord St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 8:34 p.m., 1500 block of E. Person St., possible domestic disturbance
• 8:59 p.m., 1600 block of Wyoming Ave., accident
• 10:14 p.m., 700 block of S. Cedar St., possible domestic disturbance
• 10:23 p.m., 500 block of E. University Ave., possible domestic disturbance
TUESDAY, AUG. 1
• 1:27 a.m., 500 block of Reynolds St., possible domestic disturbance
• 4:57 a.m., 500 block of E. University Ave., possible domestic disturbance
• 5:08 a.m., 1600 block of Reynolds St., business burglary
• 8:10 a.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:54 a.m., intersection of S. 1st St. and E. University Ave., abandoned motor vehicle
• 11:09 a.m., 2200 block of N. 3rd St., accident
• 1:28 p.m., intersection of N. 6th St. and E. Hancock St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 1:56 p.m., 2000 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run
• 3:59 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 4:13 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Custer St., accident
• 4:38 p.m., intersection of N. 14th St. and E. Harney St., accident
• 6:40 p.m., 900 block of Boulder Dr., vandalism
• 6:59 p.m., 900 block of Boulder Dr., vehicular burglary
• 9:28 p.m., 800 block of S. 5th St., possible theft
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 2
• 9:58 a.m., 1800 block of N. 13th St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 10:36 a.m., 200 block of S. 30th St., vehicular burglary
• 10:43 a.m., 3100 block of E. Grand Ave., trespassing
• 11:16 a.m., 900 block of N. 3rd St., possible theft
• 11:24 a.m., 1500 block of N. 5th St., harassment/threats
• 11:35 a.m., 1300 block of Grafton St., possible sexual offense
• 11:54 a.m., 3900 block of Beech St., possible fraud
• 12:14 p.m., 1900 block of Carroll Ave., possible fraud
• 12:16 p.m., 1200 block of E. Fetterman Dr., possible fraud
• 12:51 p.m., 2700 block of Jackson St., harassment/threats
• 1:45 p.m., 100 block of Superior Ct., possible theft
• 2:42 p.m., 500 block of S. 3rd St., trespassing
• 3:43 p.m., 2400 block of N. 13th St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 3:51 p.m., 1400 block of Downey St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 3:56 p.m., 800 block of Downey St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 4:01 p.m., 700 block of Downey St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 4:08 p.m., 1900 block of Venture Dr., abandoned motor vehicle
• 4:11 p.m., 1000 block of Colorado Ave., abandoned motor vehicle
• 4:12 p.m., 800 block of Colorado Ave., abandoned motor vehicle
• 4:14 p.m., 1000 block of E. Mitchell St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 4:33 p.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., accident
• 4:55 p.m., 1100 block of E. Mitchell St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 4:57 p.m., 1100 block of E. Mitchell St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 4:58 p.m., 1100 block of E. Mitchell St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 5:00 p.m., 1800 block of N. 13th St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 5:01 p.m., 2300 block of N. 9th St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 5:32 p.m., 400 block of N. 3rd St., possible domestic disturbance
• 7:37 p.m., 900 block of N. 12th St., vandalism
THURSDAY, AUG. 3
• 10:21 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., vehicular burglary
• 12:57 p.m., 2000 block of Binford St., residential burglary
• 1:18 p.m., intersection of Snowy Range Rd. and S. Adams St., hit and run
• 1:28 p.m., 800 block of S. 5th St., vandalism
• 2:27 p.m., 400 block of N. 3rd St., vandalism
• 4:24 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., hit and run
• 4:26 p.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Curtis St., possible impaired driving
• 5:11 p.m., 500 block of S. Adams St. possible fraud
• 6:03 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 6:08 p.m., 300 block of N. Cedar St., possible domestic disturbance
• 7:14 p.m., 2000 block of Alsop Ln., emergency
• 9:18 p.m., 1600 block of N. Cedar St., possible domestic disturbance
• 10:10 p.m., 2100 block of E. Grand Ave., business burglary
• 10:24 p.m., 1300 block of E. Kearney Dr., possible domestic disturbance
• 10:27 p.m., 1000 block of S. 17th St., possible impaired driving
