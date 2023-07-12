The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, JULY 3
• 10:16 a.m., 100 block of Badger Rd., emergency
• 1:52 p.m., 800 block of Skyline Rd., possible theft of service
TUESDAY, JULY 4
• 2:04 a.m., 100 block of N. 6th St., possible impaired driving
• 8:59 a.m., Roger Canyon Rd., possible impaired driving
• 10:49 a.m., 3200 block of Fort Buford Ln., possible theft
• 11:56 a.m., 1600 block of N. 3rd St., business burglary
• 12:34 p.m., Wyoming Highway 230, animal bite
• 2:46 p.m., 100 block of Hunt Rd., possible theft
• 8:11 p.m., 4300 block of Fort Sanders Rd., assault and battery
WEDNESDAY, JULY 5
• 1:32 a.m., U.S. Highway 287, public fire
• 8:38 a.m., Interstate 80, possible motor vehicle theft
THURSDAY, JULY 6
• 1:35 a.m., intersection of N. Cedar St. and W. Clark St., possible impaired driving
• 9:43 a.m., 100 block of Dragonfly Trl., possible extortion
• 3:56 p.m., 1200 block of Mountain Shadow Ln., possible identity theft
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, JULY 3
• 8:45 a.m., 1900 block of Truman St., vandalism
• 11:43 a.m., 500 block of N 13th St., harassment/threats
• 12:29 p.m., intersection of S. 9th St. and E. Ivinson Ave., abandoned motor vehicle
• 2:29 p.m., 1200 block of Beaufort St., harassment/threats
• 3:23 p.m., 200 block of N. 3rd St., trespassing
• 3:29 p.m., 200 block of S. 9th St., accident
• 3:34 p.m., 1800 block of E. Sheridan St., emergency
• 5:00 p.m., 1100 block of S. 7th St., possible identity theft
• 5:20 p.m., 700 block of E. Garfield St., business burglary
• 9:39 p.m., intersection of Clydesdale Dr. and Quarterhorse Dr., fireworks
• 10:29 p.m., 1400 block of E. Symons St., fireworks
• 10:30 p.m., 5100 block of Morgan Dr., fireworks
• 10:37 p.m., 1900 block of Franklin St., fireworks
• 10:40 p.m., 600 block of S. Spruce St., possible domestic disturbance
TUESDAY, JULY 4
• 12:29 a.m., 500 block of S. 4th St., fireworks
• 12:33 a.m., 700 block of S. 6th St., possible theft
• 7:39 a.m., 500 block of N. 13th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 8:31 a.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and Blackfoot St., hit and run
• 8:59 a.m., Roger Canyon Rd., possible impaired driving
• 12:30 p.m., 2600 block of Jackson St., possible mail theft
• 12:46 p.m., 1800 block of Venture Dr., hit and run
• 3:39 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., hit and run
• 6:47 p.m., 600 block of N. Pine St., fireworks
• 6:53 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run
• 7:55 p.m., 600 block of N. Pine St., fireworks
• 8:41 p.m., 500 block of E. Shield St., fireworks
• 8:49 p.m., intersection of N. 17th St. and Reynolds St., fireworks
• 9:02 p.m., intersection of N. Pine St. and W. Harney St., fireworks
• 9:04 p.m., intersection of S. Pierce St. and Monroe St., fireworks
• 9:07 p.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Steele St., fireworks
• 9:17 p.m., intersection of S. Lincoln St. and Franklin St., fireworks
• 9:22 p.m., intersection of N. 11th St. and E. Canby St., fireworks
• 9:27 p.m., intersection of S. Colorado Ave. and Snowy Range Rd., fireworks
• 9:40 p.m., 2400 block of Binford St., fireworks
• 9:41 p.m., intersection of N. 13th St. and E. Flint St., fireworks
• 9:43 p.m., 1200 block of E. Russell St., fireworks
• 9:44 p.m., intersection of N. Adams St. and Wyoming Ave., fireworks
• 9:45 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., fireworks
• 11:03 p.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Boswell Dr., fireworks
• 11:08 p.m., intersection of W. Lyon St. and N. Cedar St., fireworks
• 11:17 p.m., intersection of S. 9th St. and E. Symons St., fireworks
• 11:18 p.m., 1800 block of S. 10th St., fireworks
• 11:21 p.m., intersection of S. 25th St. and E. Sheridan St., fireworks
• 11:30 p.m., 300 block of N. Lincoln St., fireworks
• 11:32 p.m., intersection of N. 30th St. and Reynolds St., accident
• 11:54 p.m., 1900 block of S. 11th St., fireworks
• 11:29 p.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., liquor violation
• 11:48 p.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., fireworks
WEDNESDAY, JULY 5
• 12:12 a.m., 1700 block of Nottage Ct., accident
• 8:39 a.m., 1200 block of S. Adams At., vandalism
• 9:53 a.m., 1800 block of Venture Dr., vandalism
• 12:21 p.m., 400 block of N. 5th St., accident
• 1:45 p.m., 1600 block of N. Cedar St., possible domestic disturbance
• 1:50 p.m., 1000 block of S. 3rd St., harassment/threats
• 2:12 p.m., 800 block of N. Cedar St., possible theft
• 4:47 p.m., 100 block of S. 2nd St., emergency
• 5:34 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 5:54 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., emergency
• 10:59 p.m., intersection of Truman St. and S. Pierce St., fireworks
THURSDAY, JULY 6
• 8:47 a.m., 1900 block of Truman St., vandalism
• 10:49 a.m., 1500 block of E. Palmer Dr., vehicular burglary
• 10:58 a.m., 1900 block of Snowy Range Rd., possible impaired driving
• 2:42 p.m., 1400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., criminal entry
• 3:46 p.m., 300 block of E. Sully St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 3:51 p.m., 300 block of E. Sully St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 3:53 p.m., 300 block of E. Sully St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 4:02 p.m., 300 block of E. Sully St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 4:23 p.m., 3100 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 4:50 p.m., 1100 block of S. 3rd St., possible fraud
• 5:12 p.m., 2300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 6:30 p.m., 3900 block of Beech St., fireworks
• 8:03 p.m., 1400 block of E. Shields St., hit and run
• 8:12 p.m., intersection of S. 11th St. and E. Symons St., possible extortion
• 10:28 p.m., 300 block of W. University Ave., fireworks