The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff's Office responses:
FRIDAY, JULY 7
• 12:23 p.m., U.S. Highway 30, emergency
• 5:00 p.m., U.S. Highway 287, motor vehicle accident
• 5:37 p.m., 200 block of Katie Canyon Loop, harassment/threats
• 9:23 p.m., 100 block of N. 3rd St., emergency
SATURDAY, JULY 8
• 1:47 a.m., intersection of N. 9th St. and E. Harney St., possible impaired driving
• 2:04 p.m., Interstate 80, motor vehicle accident
• 4:31 p.m., intersection of S. 2nd St. and E. Custer St., hit and run
• 4:38 p.m., Intersection of Snowy Range Rd. and Interstate 80, possible impaired driving
SUNDAY, JULY 9
• 2:19 a.m., 2100 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
• 2:36 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., possible interference
• 2:55 a.m., intersection of S. 2nd St. and E, Grand Ave., possible possession of controlled substance
• 4:01 a.m., Wyoming Highway 130, possible impaired driving
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, JULY 7
• 10:16 a.m., 2300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 11:00 a.m., 1200 block of N. 10th St., emergency
• 11:19 a.m., intersection of S. 30th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 12:29 p.m., 800 block of S. 3rd St., trespassing
• 8:18 p.m., 1500 block of E. Person St., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:15 p.m., 1500 block of Snow Range Rd., accident
• 9:23 p.m., 100 block of N. 3rd St., emergency
• 9:33 p.m., intersection of S. 2nd St. and E. Grand Ave., possible liquor violation
• 11:11 p.m., 2400 block of N. 13th St., possible motor vehicle theft
• 11:45 p.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., possible theft
SATURDAY, JULY 8
• 12:28 a.m., 200 block of E. Ivinson Ave., possible domestic disturbance
• 12:37 a.m., intersection of N. 5th St. and E. Lewis St., possible impaired driving
• 1:52 a.m., intersection of Snowy Range Rd. and W. Clark St., possible impaired driving
• 2:38 a.m., 1200 block of E. Bradley St., possible domestic disturbance
• 2:40 a.m., 400 block of S. 26th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 2:34 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., possible possession of controlled substance
• 4:31 p.m., intersection of S. 2nd St. and E. Custer St., hit and run
• 6:23 p.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., animal bit
• 8:04 p.m., 300 block of N. Buchanan St., fireworks
• 8:06 p.m., Albany County area, possible theft
• 10:11 p.m., 1400 block of E. Baker St., trespassing
• 10:45 p.m., 500 block of S. 2nd St., hit and run
• 11:29 p.m., 1000 block of S. 3rd St., possible impaired driving
SUNDAY, JULY 9
• 2:12 a.m., 400 block of N. 3rd St., possible impaired driving
• 2:19 a.m., 2100 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
• 2:36 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., possible interference
• 2:55 a.m., intersection of S. 2nd St. and E. Grand Ave., possible possession of controlled substance
• 3:05 a.m., 500 block of S. 18th St., emergency
• 9:01 a.m., 2100 block of Harrison St., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:47 a.m., 1700 block of Mill St., possible domestic disturbance
• 12:56 p.m., 1000 block of S. 7th St., possible criminal entry
• 5:56 p.m., 1000 block of E. Symons St., possible domestic disturbance
• 6:18 p.m., 100 block of S. 8th St., possible theft
• 6:40 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., possible domestic disturbance
• 8:38 p.m., intersection of S. 10th St. and E. Symons St., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:40 p.m., 2100 block of Wyoming Ave., fireworks
• 11:36 p.m., 300 block of W. University Ave., possible domestic disturbance