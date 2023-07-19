The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
FRIDAY, JULY 14
• 7:35 p.m., Interstate 80, emergency
SATURDAY, JULY 15
• 12:18 p.m., 4600 block of Oriole Ln., possible theft
• 2:42 p.m., Albany County area, accident
• 5:51 p.m., 300 block of N. 4th St., trespassing
• 9:14 p.m., 200 block of Avenue B, trespassing
SUNDAY, JULY 16
• 12:43 p.m., Interstate 80, motor vehicle accident
• 4:45 p.m., 100 block of Lake Hattie Rd., residential burglary
• 5:37 p.m., 2700 block of Fort Sanders Rd., business burglary
• 6:06 p.m., U.S. Highway 287, motor vehicle accident
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, JULY 14
• 8:41 a.m., 500 block of E. Fremont St., business burglary
• 11:14 a.m., 1500 block of Snowy Range Rd., accident
• 11:26 a.m., 1200 block of W. Baker St., possible theft
• 12:15 p.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., hit and run
• 12:31 p.m., 1800 block of Venture Dr., accident
• 1:25 p.m., 1100 block of N. McCue St., possible animal neglect
• 1:26 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., possible theft
• 1:34 p.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Lewis St., emergency
• 1:54 p.m., 500 block of S. 3rd St., accident
• 2:06 p.m., 400 block of E. Mitchell St., vehicular burglary
• 3:18 p.m., 1400 block of Bridger St., assault and battery
• 5:16 p.m., 2400 block of E. Grand Ave., emergency
• 5:32 p.m., 1200 block of W. Baker St., trespassing
• 5:46 p.m., 600 block of Spring Creek Dr., possible theft
• 6:28 p.m., 2500 block of Jefferson St., vandalism
• 6:45 p.m., 1800 block of N. 9th St., harassment and threats
• 8:32 p.m., 1400 block of Grafton St., assault and battery
• 9:08 p.m., 1200 block of Downey St., possible domestic disturbance
• 10:10 p.m., 1600 block of Barratt St., accident
• 11:21 p.m., 600 block of S. Spruce St., possible domestic disturbance
SATURDAY, JULY 15
• 12:28 a.m., intersection of S. 22nd St. and E. Garfield St., possible impaired driving
• 1:26 a.m., 500 block of E. Mitchell St., emergency
• 3:39 a.m., 2000 block of N. 9th St., possible theft
• 9:54 a.m., 2500 block of E. Grand Ave., trespassing
• 10:27 a.m., intersection of S. 30th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 10:40 a.m., 1300 block of S. 3rd St., possible impaired driving
• 4:52 p.m., 1400 block of Commerce Dr., business burglary
• 7:37 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., possible theft
• 8:44 p.m., 1200 block of Downey St., possible domestic disturbance
• 10:31 p.m., 1100 block of E. Harney St., emergency
SUNDAY, JULY 16
• 7:51 a.m., intersection of S. 17th St. and E. Ord St., accident
• 2:17 p.m., 1600 block of E. Palmer Dr., harassment and threats
• 5:16 p.m., intersection of N. 5th St. and Reynolds St., accident
• 6:50 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., possible theft
• 7:21 p.m., 3000 block of E. Grand Ave., possible domestic disturbance
• 7:41 p.m., 1000 block of N. 5th St., harassment and threats
• 9:50 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., harassment and threats