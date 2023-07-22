The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, JULY 17
• 9:02 a.m., Interstate 80, motor vehicle accident
• 1:47 p.m., Sand Creek Rd., abandoned motor vehicle
TUESDAY, JULY 18
• 2:52 a.m., 100 block of Butte Loop, business burglary
• 9:21 a.m., 4700 block of E. Skyline Dr., harassment and threats
• 10:49 a.m., Interstate 80, motor vehicle accident
• 12:58 p.m., 100 block of Upper Elk Rd., abandoned motor vehicle
• 7:26 p.m., 2400 block of Sky View Ln., emergency
• 10:50 p.m., Interstate 80, motor vehicle accident
WEDNESDAY, JULY 19
• 2:54 p.m., 3800 block of Misner Ln., residential burglary
• 8:47 p.m., Albany County area, fireworks
THURSDAY, JULY 20
• 8:36 a.m., 4500 block of Meadowlark Ln., animal bite
• 2:04 p.m., 100 block of Lake Hattie Rd., trespassing
• 5:52 p.m., Interstate 80, motor vehicle accident
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, JULY 17
• 8:18 a.m., 900 block of E. Lyon St., accident
• 9:38 a.m., 2700 block of E. Grand Ave., business burglary
• 9:51 a.m., 3000 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run
• 10:40 a.m., 400 block of E. Mitchell St., animal bite
• 11:08 a.m., 200 block of E. Garfield St., hit and run
• 11:29 a.m., 1500 block of Snowy Range Rd., hit and run
• 12:57 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., possible theft
• 1:11 p.m., 2400 block of Jackson St., accident
• 1:55 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., possible domestic disturbance
• 2:54 p.m., 800 block of N. 4th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 2:58 p.m., 200 block of N. 3rd St., accident
• 3:24 p.m., 200 block of S. 12th St., accident
• 3:29 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., trespassing
• 4:49 p.m., 1600 block of Crystal Ct., residential burglary
• 5:09 p.m., intersection of S. 21st St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 7:13 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., possible motor vehicle theft
• 8:03 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance
• 8:32 p.m., 100 block of W. Citrus St., trespassing
• 9:16 p.m., intersection of Snowy Range Rd. and W. Clark St., possible possession of controlled substance
TUESDAY, JULY 18
• 10:53 a.m., 1100 block of Downey St., animal bite
• 4:52 p.m., 3300 block of E. Grand Ave., possible shoplifting
• 5:06 p.m., intersection of Snowy Range Rd. and S. Adams St., accident
• 5:13 p.m., intersection of S. 17th St. and E. Sheridan St., accident
• 5:32 p.m., 200 block of S. 9th St., vandalism
• 6:26 p.m., 300 block of N. Hodgeman St., possible domestic disturbance
• 6:56 p.m., 2400 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
• 6:59 p.m., 4700 block of E. Grand Ave., possible domestic disturbance
WEDNESDAY, JULY 19
• 7:40 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run
• 9:58 a.m., 3100 block of E. Grand Ave., vehicular burglary
• 10:33 a.m., 600 block of E. Grand Ave., possible shoplifting
• 10:35 a.m., 600 block of E. Grand Ave., possible shoplifting
• 11:50 a.m., intersection of S. 5th St. and E. Garfield St., accident
• 11:58 a.m., intersection of S. 2nd St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 2:09 p.m., 1600 block of Venture Dr., possible theft
• 2:55 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., possible theft
• 4:20 p.m., 600 block of N. 22nd St., vandalism
• 4:37 p.m., 100 block of E. Fetterman St., business burglary
• 5:41 p.m., 2200 block of Franklin St., vehicular burglary
• 9:15 p.m., 1800 block of Harrison St., possible domestic disturbance
• 10:21 p.m., 1900 block of Venture Dr., abandoned motor vehicle
• 10:25 p.m., 1000 block of S. Colorado Ave., abandoned motor vehicle
• 10:27 p.m., 1900 block of Venture Dr., abandoned motor vehicle
• 10:29 p.m., 1900 block of Venture Dr., abandoned motor vehicle
• 10:34 p.m., 1900 block of Venture Dr., abandoned motor vehicle
• 10:36 p.m., 1000 block of S. Colorado Ave., abandoned motor vehicle
THURSDAY, JULY 20
• 6:51 a.m., intersection of S. Colorado Ave. and Venture Dr., accident
• 7:01 a.m., 1600 block of Crystal Ct., business burglary
• 8:15 a.m., 1000 block of Colorado Ave., abandoned motor vehicle
• 9:23 a.m., intersection of S. 30th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 12:02 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., possible shoplifting
• 2:36 p.m., intersection of Snowy Range Rd. and N. Cedar St., accident
• 4:29 p.m., 700 block of N. Cedar St., fraud
• 4:58 p.m., 3300 block of E. Grand Ave., possible shoplifting
• 6:02 p.m., intersection of N. 11th St. and E Flint St., accident
• 7:35 p.m., 1500 block of Arabian Dr., possible theft
• 7:38 p.m., 500 block of S. Buchanan St., animal bite
• 8:03 p.m., 2100 block of Carrington Ct., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:31 p.m., 2100 block of E. Grand Ave., possible extortion
• 9:33 p.m., 1100 block of E. Gibbon St., emergency
