The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
FRIDAY, JULY 21
• 9:34 a.m., 500 block of Corthell Rd., animal bite
• 1:45 p.m., 4700 block of West End Rd., assault and battery
• 7:13 p.m., Albany County area, emergency
• 7:32 p.m., Sand Creek Rd., accident
• 7:44 p.m., Wyoming Highway 230, possible domestic disturbance
SATURDAY, JULY 22
• 12:32 a.m., 1600 block of Centennial Dr., possible assault on peace officer
• 9:39 a.m., Wyoming Highway 230, emergency
• 10:30 a.m., 2500 block of Mountain Shadow Ln., emergency
• 9:26 p.m., Sand Creek Rd., accident
• 9:49 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and Russell St., hit and run
SUNDAY, JULY 23
• 5:13 a.m., 100 block of Arrowhead Dr., residential burglary
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, JULY 21
• 8:53 a.m., 1100 block of N. 17th St., possible theft
• 12:12 p.m., 1400 block of E. Shields St., residential burglary
• 12:26 p.m., 300 block of S. 1st St., accident
• 12:47 p.m., 200 block of S. 30th St., accident
• 1:12 p.m., 1500 block of N. 4th St., accident
• 2:49 p.m., intersection of S. 1st St. and E. Garfield St., assault and battery
• 3:27 p.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., possible sexual offense
• 9:59 p.m., 1000 block of E. Boswell Dr., possible domestic disturbance
• 10:35 p.m., 1300 block of N. 5th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 11:48 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., emergency
SATURDAY, JULY 22
• 12:32 a.m., 1600 block of Centennial Dr., assault on a peace officer
• 1:33 a.m., intersection of S. 2nd St. and E. Grand Ave., possible motor vehicle theft
• 7:49 a.m., 1500 block of E. Person St., possible domestic disturbance
• 12:37 p.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident
• 2:52 p.m., intersection of S. 9th St. and Russell St., accident
• 5:58 p.m., 1300 block of E. Ord St., animal bite
• 6:11 p.m., 400 block of E. Gibbon St., vandalism
• 7:26 p.m., 2100 block of Wyoming Ave., possible domestic disturbance
• 7:59 p.m., 1000 block of N. 22nd St., fire alarm
• 8:54 p.m., 4300 block of Comanche Dr., business burglary
• 9:37 p.m., 1800 block of Barratt St., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:49 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and Russell St., hit and run
• 10:18 p.m., 700 block of Downey St., possible domestic disturbance
• 10:48 p.m., 3500 block of Willett Dr., fireworks
SUNDAY, JULY 23
• 11:09 a.m., 700 block of W. Garfield St., littering
• 12:05 p.m., 2600 block of Knadler St., report of theft
• 3:02 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible extortion
• 4:36 p.m., 300 block of S. 6th St., possible theft
• 5:50 p.m., 2100 block of E. Grand Ave., possible stalking
• 5:53 p.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., accident
• 9:03 p.m., 700 block of Downey St., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:09 p.m., 700 block of E. University Ave., possible interference
• 10:21 p.m., 800 block of E. Beaufort St., possible domestic disturbance
