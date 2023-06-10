The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, JUNE 5
• 8:07 a.m., 200 block of 3rd St., emergency
• 11:18 a.m., 4300 block of N. 3rd St., possible motor vehicle theft
• 2:08 p.m., 1600 block of Snowy Range Rd., possible impaired driving
TUESDAY, JUNE 6
• 6:37 a.m., U.S. Highway 30, accident
• 1:08 p.m., 1900 block of Madison St., emergency
• 1:50 p.m., Albany County Area, motor vehicle accident
• 5:20 p.m., intersection of W. Curtis and N. McCue St., motor vehicle accident
• 7:01 p.m., Albany County Area, possible theft
• 10:01 p.m., Albany County Area, emergency
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7
• 2:55 p.m., Interstate 80, emergency
• 6:07 p.m., 1100 block of Skyline Rd., vehicular burglary
• 7:35 p.m., Roger Canyon Rd., hit and run
• 8:48 p.m., 4700 block of West End Rd., emergency
• 19:30 p.m., 100 block of Hunt Rd., possible domestic disturbance
THURSDAY, JUNE 8
• 1:31 p.m., 600 block of Old U.S. 30, business burglary
• 4:11 p.m., 2300 block of E. Skyline Dr., possible abuse of vulnerable adult
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, JUNE 5
• 8:25 a.m., 1000 block of N. 5th St., vandalism
• 9:44 a.m., 3900 block of Beech St., emergency
• 10:21 a.m., 3900 block of Beech St., possible domestic disturbance
• 12:09 p.m., 200 block of S. 30th St., emergency
• 3:34 p.m., 600 block of E. Grand Ave., possible theft
• 4:35 p.m., 1000 block of N. 5th St., animal bite
• 6:39 p.m., 600 block of S. Pine St., hit and run
• 8:46 p.m., 900 block of E. Boswell Dr., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:10 p.m., 2300 block of Arrowhead Ln., accident
• 9:18 p.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
TUESDAY, JUNE 6
• 2:51 a.m., 1000 block of Colina Dr., emergency
• 3:05 a.m., 2600 block of Jackson St., possible domestic disturbance
• 7:55 a.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Bradley St., accident
• 12:27 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., possible theft
• 7:20 p.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., possible theft
• 8:48 p.m., 800 block of S. 3rd St., possible impaired driving
• 9:16 p.m., 1600 block of Crystal Ct., residential burglary
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7
• 8:13 a.m., 200 block of N. 30th St., possible vandalism
• 9:05 a.m., 1600 block of N. 4th St., possible impaired driving
• 11:36 a.m., 3600 block of E. Grand Ave., possible theft
• 3:23 p.m., 3600 block of E. Grand Ave., possible motor vehicle theft
• 4:52 p.m., 1700 block of Harrison St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 4:57 p.m., 600 block of E. University Ave., business burglary
• 4:57 p.m., 4200 block of Beech St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 5:11 p.m., 4100 block of Beech St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 5:21 p.m., 4100 block of Beech St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 5:34 p.m., 4100 block of Beech St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 5:40 p.m., 4100 block of Beech St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 5:57 p.m., intersection of N. 9th St. and Downey St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 6:44 p.m., 1700 block of Walsh Ct., abandoned motor vehicle
• 6:54 p.m., 1900 block of Alsop Ln., hit and run
• 8:21 p.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident
THURSDAY, JUNE 8
• 2:37 a.m., 1600 block of Centennial Dr., possible domestic disturbance
• 6:41 a.m., 200 block of McCollum St., business burglary
• 8:57 a.m., 300 block of W. Lyon St., vehicular burglary
• 10:21 a.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., possible forgery
• 10:44 a.m., 1900 block of Van Buren St., possible domestic disturbance
• 3:53 p.m., 600 block of S. Spruce St., possible domestic disturbance
• 5:01 p.m., 1500 block of Snowy Range Rd., accident
• 8:52 p.m., 100 block of N. Grant St., possible domestic disturbance
• 10:28 p.m., 1000 block of E. Harney St., possible domestic disturbance