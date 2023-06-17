The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, JUNE 12
• 4:50 p.m., 800 block of Skyline Rd., animal bite
• 5:55 p.m., 100 block of Monolith Fishing Access Rd., vandalism
TUESDAY, JUNE 13
• 11:17 a.m., Albany County area, explosion
THURSDAY, JUNE 15
• 11:04 a.m., 100 block of Deer St., harassment/threats
• 12:25 a.m., 100 block of Sammons Ln., trespassing
• 5:06 p.m., 4700 block of Bluebird Ln., possible theft
• 11:04 p.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and Mcconnell St., possible impaired driving
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
• 11:11 a.m., 700 block of Downey St., possible domestic disturbance
• 11:27 a.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., possible trespassing
• 12:32 p.m., 2800 block of E. Garfield St., residential burglary
• 1:40 p.m., 800 block of S. 5th St., public fire
• 3:16 p.m., 3300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 10:49 p.m., 2100 block of Snowy Range Rd., business burglary
• 6:24 a.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., possible sexual offense
• 6:56 a.m., 1000 block of S. Colorado Ave., possible motor vehicle theft
• 7:21 a.m., 2200 block of Franklin St., possible motor vehicle theft
• 8:39 a.m., 300 block of W. University Ave., business burglary
• 10:56 a.m., 1100 block of Beaufort St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 1:44 p.m., 3300 block of Joanna Bruner St., accident
• 1:57 p.m., 700 block of S. 6th St., trespassing
• 3:20 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and Soldier Springs Rd., hit and run
• 5:32 p.m., 1700 block of Snowy Range Rd., accident
• 11:16 p.m., 2000 block of Binford St., possible domestic disturbance
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14
• 1:52 a.m., 500 block of E. Boswell Dr., emergency
• 7:22 a.m., 1700 block of Monroe St., harassment/threats
• 7:57 p.m., 1200 block of W. Lyon St., possible motor vehicle theft
• 8:15 a.m., 200 block of N. 9th St., possible theft
• 9:41 a.m., 1400 block of E. Ord St., possible sexual offense
• 1:08 p.m., 400 block of E. Boswell St., possible domestic disturbance
• 1:26 p.m., 2700 block of Jackson St., harassment/threats
• 1:34 p.m., 1200 block of E. Baker St., criminal entry
• 5:12 p.m., 600 block of E. Grand Ave., possible forgery
• 5:50 p.m., 1000 block of N. 5th St., animal bite
• 5:52 p.m., 1400 block of N. 3rd St., hit and run
• 11:04 p.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and McConnell St., possible impaired driving
Editor’s note: The report for law enforcement calls that occurred late Tuesday night and most of Wednesday was not available because of technical difficulties.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.