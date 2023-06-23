The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff's Office responses:
FRIDAY, JUNE 16
• 4:11 p.m., 100 block of Meadow Plains Rd., possible domestic disturbance
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
• 12:16 a.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance
• 2:22 a.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Flint St., accident
• 4:03 a.m., Interstate 80, motor vehicle accident
• 1:34 p.m., 7400 block of Black Elk Trl., residential burglary
• 3:17 p.m., Albany County area, accident
SUNDAY, JUNE 18
• 2:10 a.m., 700 block of N. 3rd St., possible impaired driving
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, JUNE 16
• 1:02 a.m., 700 block of Beaufort St., possible domestic disturbance
• 4:47 a.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., possible possession of controlled substance
• 7:27 a.m., 1500 block of Snowy Range Rd., accident
• 8:04 a.m., intersection of Snowy Range Rd. and S. Colorado Ave., accident
• 9:45 a.m., 1500 block of Reynolds St., possible theft
• 10:51 a.m., intersection of S. 17th St. and E. Kearney St., accident
• 12:10 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., vandalism
• 12:57 p.m., intersection of S. 30th St. and E. Grand Ave., hit and run
• 2:44 p.m., 900 block of E. Grand Ave., possible domestic disturbance
• 4:40 p.m., 1900 block of Spring Creek Dr., possible abuse of vulnerable adult
• 4:55 p.m., 700 block of Evans Ct., residential burglary
• 5:29 p.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., possible theft
• 5:43 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., vandalism
• 6:04 p.m., 900 block of N. 3rd St., possible domestic disturbance
• 7:28 p.m., 800 block of Beaufort St., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:29 p.m., 300 block of E. Garfield St., possible impaired driving
• 10:54 p.m., 1900 block of Thornburgh Dr., possible domestic disturbance
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
• 12:16 a.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance
• 1:59 a.m., intersection of S. 8th St. and E. Kearney St., possible impaired driving
• 3:00 a.m., 100 block of N. 6th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 3:16 a.m., 500 block of E. Mitchell St., possible domestic disturbance
• 4:25 a.m., 1400 block of Grafton St., residential burglary
• 7:24 a.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Fremont St., hit and run
• 8:12 a.m., 2500 block of E. Grand Ave., business burglary
• 10:07 a.m., 300 block of S. 2nd St., possible theft
• 1:07 p.m., 700 block of Regency Dr., hit and run
• 4:26 p.m., 500 block of E. Gibbon St., possible sexual offense
• 4:30 p.m., 500 block of E. Boswell St., possible fraud
• 8:10 p.m., 200 block of S. Colorado Ave., trespassing
• 8:10 p.m., intersection of N. 15th St. and Fraternity Row, possible impaired driving
• 8:30 p.m., 1000 block of E. Sanders Dr., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:39 p.m., 500 block of N. 13th St., possible domestic disturbance
SUNDAY, JUNE 18
• 1:56 a.m., 2100 block of Binford St., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:38 a.m., 700 block of Beaufort St., emergency
• 10:03 a.m., 2900 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 12:19 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., possible theft
• 12:36 p.m., 2400 block of N. 9th St., animal bite
• 12:43 p.m., intersection of Boulder Dr. and E. Grand Ave., hit and run
• 1:09 p.m., 500 block of S. 20th St., criminal entry to vehicle
• 6:07 p.m., 100 block of S. Fillmore St., accident
• 6:08 p.m., 2100 block of Carrington Ct., possible domestic disturbance
• 7:52 p.m., 1500 block of Snowy Range Rd., vehicular burglary
• 10:01 p.m., 500 block of S. Fillmore St., emergency
• 10:31 p.m., 1200 block of E. Bradley St., possible domestic disturbance