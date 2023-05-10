The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
FRIDAY, MAY 5• 12:06 a.m., intersection of S. 4th St. and E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driving
• 6:50 a.m., 300 block of 2nd St., emergency
• 8:15 a.m., 1900 block of Sand Creek Cr., emergency
• 5:42 p.m., Wyoming Highway 230, emergency
SATURDAY, MAY 6• 12:16 a.m., intersection of S. 21st St. and E. Sheridan St., possible possession of controlled substance
• 12:42 a.m., 1700 block of E. Palmer Dr., possible disorderly conduct
• 9:59 p.m., 1600 block of N. 3rd St., business burglary
SUNDAY, MAY 7• 1:56 a.m., intersection of S. 1st St. and E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driving
• 2:26 a.m., 400 block of N. 3rd St., reckless endangerment
• 5:55 a.m., 4700 block of Bluebird Ln., business burglary
• 7:55 a.m., intersection of Cavalryman Ranch Rd. and S. 3rd St., emergency
• 11:45 a.m., 100 block of W. Curtis St., trespassing
• 12:42 p.m., Wyoming Highway 230, residential burglary
• 5:22 p.m., Interstate 80, motor vehicle accident
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
• 7:46 a.m., 900 block of E. Symons St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 7:53 a.m., 900 block of E. Symons St., littering
• 9:25 a.m., 400 block of S. 7th St., vehicle burglary
• 9:31 a.m., 600 block of E. Hancock St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 9:31 a.m., intersection of N. 11th St and E. Hancock St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 9:31 a.m., 600 block of E. Hancock St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 10:11 a.m., 800 block of E. Harney St., possible vandalism
• 10:18 a.m., 900 block of N. 3rd St., emergency
• 10:23 a.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., harassment/threats
• 12:48 p.m., 500 block of S. Lincoln St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 1:07 p.m., 1200 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run
• 3:07 p.m., 700 block of E. Garfield St., vandalism
• 4:58 p.m., 600 block of E. Hancock St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 5:02 p.m., 600 block of E. Hancock St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 5:04 p.m., 1700 block of N. 4th St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 5:07 p.m., 1700 block of N. 4th St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 5:09 p.m., 500 block of S. Lincoln St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 5:12 p.m., 600 block of E. Canby St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 5:13 p.m., 900 block of E. Symons St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 5:49 p.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., hit and run
• 6:48 p.m., 1100 block of Evans St., vehicular burglary
• 11:39 p.m., 2200 block of Franklin St., possible domestic disturbance
• 11:55 p.m., 900 block of E. Curtis St., emergency
• 12:36 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., possible theft
• 2:08 a.m., 2000 block of Binford St., fireworks
• 4:38 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident
• 5:52 a.m., 2100 block of E. Hancock St., possible domestic disturbance
• 8:27 a.m., 200 block of S. 30th St., hit and run
• 9:55 a.m., 2100 block of Snowy Range Rd., possible possession of controlled substance
• 10:00 a.m., 4300 block of Beech St., animal bite
• 1:40 p.m., 1200 block of N. 18th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 2:06 p.m., 400 block of E. Park Ave., possible domestic disturbance
• 2:36 p.m., 1400 block of N. 6th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 4:57 p.m., 300 block of N. 9th St., possible theft of motor vehicle
• 6:46 p.m., 500 block of E. Shield St., possible domestic disturbance
• 7:13 p.m., intersection of Venture Dr. and S. Adams St., possible theft of motor vehicle
• 7:46 p.m., 2900 block of E. Grand Ave., emergency
• 8:32 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:28 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., animal bite
SUNDAY, MAY 7• 12:07 a.m., 3900 block of Beech St., possible domestic disturbance
• 1:12 a.m., intersection of S. 2nd St. and E. Ord St., possible impaired driving
• 1:50 a.m., 300 block of E. Grand Ave., resisting arrest
• 2:00 a.m., 2000 block of Binford St., possible domestic disturbance
• 8:38 a.m., 1100 block of N. McCue St., emergency
• 9:58 a.m., 400 block of N. 3rd St., possible domestic disturbance
• 12:06 p.m., 800 block of E. Boswell Dr., business burglary
• 2:03 p.m., 1100 block of Escalera Dr., possible extortion
• 3:37 p.m., 1500 block of E. Person St, possible domestic disturbance
• 4:16 p.m., 800 block of E. Boswell Dr., business burglary