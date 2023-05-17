The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff's Office responses:
FRIDAY, MAY 12
• 12:39 p.m., Interstate 80, motor vehicle accident
• 2:40 p.m., 100 block of Cottontail Dr., possible domestic disturbance
• 8:38 p.m., 4100 block of Fort Buford Ln., possible abuse of a vulnerable adult
SATURDAY, MAY 13
• 12:41 a.m., 800 block of S. 30th St., possible interference
• 3:29 a.m., 3400 block of Fort Buford St., business burglary
• 11:48 a.m., 4700 block of West End Rd., trespassing
• 2:37 p.m., intersection of W. Curtis St. and Interstate 80, accident
• 5:55 p.m., 1800 block of E. Symons St., possible aggravated assault
SUNDAY, MAY 14
• 2:44 a.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Hancock St., possible impaired driving
• 3:00 a.m., intersection of N. 5th St. and E. Bradley St., possible domestic disturbance
• 8:36 a.m., Interstate 80, motor vehicle accident
• 11:57 a.m., Albany County Area, accident
• 2:27 p.m., U.S Highway 287, accident
• 3:03 p.m., 100 block of Sammons Ln., emergency
• 3:20 p.m., Interstate 80, motor vehicle accident
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, MAY 12
• 10:45 a.m., intersection of S. 4th St. and E. Ivinson Ave., accident
• 11:39 a.m., 200 block of S. Railroad St., possible impaired driving
• 1:07 p.m., 1500 block of N. 5th St., accident
• 2:12 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., harassment/threats
• 2:52 p.m., 1200 block of W. Baker St., possible abuse of vulnerable adult
• 4:55 p.m., 1600 block of N. 6th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 5:11 p.m., 600 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 6:00 p.m., 4400 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 8:58 p.m., 1300 block of Reynolds St., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:17 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Bradley St., accident
• 10:04 p.m., 1300 block of N. 6th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 11:33 p.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., possible theft
SATURDAY, MAY 13
• 12:41 a.m., 600 block of S. 30th St., possible interference
• 12:43 a.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driving
• 2:49 a.m., 500 block of S. Pierce St., possible domestic disturbance
• 3:29 a.m., 3400 block of Fort Buford Ln., business burglary
• 3:49 a.m., 2700 block of Reynolds St., possible domestic disturbance
• 10:08 a.m., 1200 block of E. Sanders Dr., possible domestic disturbance
• 1:23 p.m., 1400 block of E. Harney St., hit and run
• 4:02 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Bradley St., hit and run
• 5:55 p.m., 1800 block of E. Symons St., possible aggravated assault
• 6:53 p.m., 1100 block of S. 3rd St., emergency
• 8:12 p.m., 400 block of S. Pierce St., emergency
• 10:53 p.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., possible domestic disturbance
• 11:45 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Garfield St., possible impaired driving
SUNDAY, MAY 14
• 8:09 a.m., 600 block of Plaza Ln., emergency
• 10:03 a.m., 3000 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 10:20 a.m., 1300 block of E. rand Ave., possible theft
• 11:57 a.m., Albany County Area., accident
• 12:16 p.m., 700 block of N. Hodgeman St., report of death
• 12:21 p.m., 700 block of E. Grand Ave., business burglary