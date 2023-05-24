The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
FRIDAY, MAY 19• 9:21 a.m., Interstate 80, motor vehicle accident
• 9:56 a.m., 100 block of Dalles Cr., possible identity theft
• 3:52 p.m., 700 block of Welsh Ln., emergency
SATURDAY, MAY 20• 2:46 a.m., 400 block of N. 3rd St., aggravated assault
• 5:22 a.m., Sand Creek Rd., accident
• 5:44 a.m. U.S. Highway 287, motor vehicle accident
• 8:47 a.m., 100 block of Meadowlark Ct., emergency
• 8:56 a.m., 100 block of Cloudburst Way, vandalism
• 3:44 p.m., French Creek Rd., accident
• 9:35 p.m., intersection of Harrison St. and Arthur St., possible possession of controlled substance
• 9:52 p.m., Wyoming Highway 230, motor vehicle accident
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, MAY 19• 8:15 a.m., 600 block of N. 3rd St., trespassing
• 8:45 a.m., 500 block of Snowy Range Rd., accident
• 11:09 a.m., 5000 block of Sherman Hill Rd., possible fraud
• 11:20 a.m., 1600 block of Conners Ave., possible theft
• 11:24 a.m., 800 block of S. 3rd St., trespassing
• 12:09 p.m., 700 block of E. Fremont St., possible impaired driving
• 1:25 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., assault and battery
• 2:26 p.m., 1700 block of Banner Rd., possible sexual offense
• 5:23 p.m., 600 block of N. 3rd St., accident
• 5:25 p.m., 1000 block of E. Curtis St., harassment/threats
• 6:56 p.m., 2700 block of Jackson St., possible domestic disturbance
• 7:45 p.m., Wyoming Highway 130, business burglary
SATURDAY, MAY 20• 2:01 a.m., intersection of S. 8th St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
• 2:46 a.m., 400 block of N. 3rd St., aggravated assault
• 4:10 p.m., 1100 block of E. Gibbon St., possible domestic disturbance
• 6:10 p.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., emergency
• 6:52 p.m., 1100 block of E. Sanders Dr., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:20 p.m., 2000 block of Binford St., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:31 p.m., 1700 block of E. Custer St., possible fraud
• 9:46 p.m., 500 block of E. Mitchell St., possible domestic disturbance
• 10:22 p.m., 1500 block of Westview Ct., possible domestic disturbance
• 10:59 p.m., 100 block of S. 2nd St., emergency
• 11:37 p.m., 900 block of E. Park Ave., possible domestic disturbance
SUNDAY, MAY 21• 1:08 a.m., 2600 block of Jackson St., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:55 a.m., 1400 block of N. 7th St., hit and run
• 12:02 p.m., 400 block of N. 3rd St., possible theft
• 12:27 p.m., 400 block of E. Clark St., animal bite
• 6:16 p.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., possible domestic disturbance
• 7:05 p.m., 100 block of E. Russell St., possible domestic disturbance
• 8:38 p.m., 700 block of N. 11th St., trespassing
• 9:05 p.m., 1300 block of S. 3rd St., possible domestic disturbance
• 10:42 p.m., 900 block of S. 4th St., possible domestic disturbance
