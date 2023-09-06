The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
FRIDAY, SEPT. 1
• 5:16 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 8:39 p.m., 2800 block of W. Curtis St., possible vandalism
• 11:13 p.m., 1300 block of E. Bradley St., possible domestic disturbance
SUNDAY, SEPT. 3
• 2:07 a.m., intersection of S. 7th St. and E. Grand Ave., possible interference
• 9:50 a.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driving
• 11:08 a.m., Albany County area, accident
• 5:50 p.m., 4700 block of E. Skyline Dr., possible domestic disturbance
• 6:26 p.m., Wyoming Highway 230, possible domestic disturbance
• 8:21 p.m., Wyoming Highway 230, residential burglary
• 8:49 p.m., intersection of Wyoming Highway 130 and U.S. Highway 30, accident
• 10:16 p.m., Wyoming Highway 130, emergency
• 10:44 p.m., 100 block of Blackfoot St., emergency
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, SEPT. 1
• 7:38 a.m., 1700 block of Beaufort St., possible domestic disturbance
• 8:21 a.m., 1500 block of Riverside Dr., possible theft
• 8:59 a.m., 2300 block of Snowy Range Rd., possible criminal entry
• 9:27 a.m., 800 block of E. Fremont St., accident
• 11:06 a.m., 300 block of S. 21st St., accident
• 12:36 p.m., 1500 block of N. 21st St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 2:01 p.m., intersection of S. 4th St. and E. Custer St., accident
• 2:23 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., hit and run
• 2:30 p.m., 100 block of N. Colorado Ave., hit and run
• 2:40 p.m., 400 block of S. 2nd St., possible motor vehicle theft
• 3:10 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible motor vehicle theft
• 3:19 p.m., 3100 block of E. Garfield St., accident
• 5:39 p.m., 1800 block of Monroe St., possible domestic disturbance
• 7:10 p.m., 600 block of E. Flint St., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:21 p.m., 1200 block of E. Ivinson Ave., hit and run
• 10:15 p.m., 1200 block of E. Grand Ave., possible domestic disturbance
• 10:52 p.m., 400 block of E. Flint St., emergency
• 11:13 p.m., 1300 block of E. Bradley St., possible domestic disturbance
• 11:52 p.m., 1400 block of E. Gibbon St., possible domestic disturbance
SATURDAY, SEPT. 2
• 12:23 a.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., possible domestic disturbance
• 1:33 a.m., 1500 block of N. 15th St., emergency
• 3:43 a.m., 500 block of S. 13th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 10:19 a.m., intersection of N. 30th St. and Willett Dr., accident
• 11:41 a.m., 1000 block of S. 9th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 1:23 p.m., 1600 block of E. Sheridan St., possible domestic disturbance
• 1:55 p.m., 300 block of N. 2nd St., possible theft
• 4:53 p.m., 600 block of N. 4th St., public fire
• 6:43 p.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., emergency
• 9:42 p.m., 200 block of N. 22nd St., possible trespassing
• 10:57 p.m., 1400 block of Grafton St., possible domestic disturbance
• 10:58 p.m., 600 block of N. 3rd St., possible theft
SUNDAY, SEPT. 3
• 1:04 a.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., possible theft
• 1:07 a.m., 1100 block of S. 17th St., emergency
• 2:07 a.m., 1100 block of N. McCue St., possible vandalism
• 2:16 a.m., 200 block of E. Ivinson St., possible littering
• 3:48 a.m., 300 block of S. 4th St., possible impaired driving
• 9:50 a.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driving
• 10:59 a.m., 1600 block of E. Garfield St., possible impaired driving
• 11:08 a.m., 2100 block of Vista Dr., public fire
• 12:22 p.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Harney St., accident
• 3:10 p.m., 1000 block of E. Arnold St., accident
• 3:53 p.m., 3100 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 4:34 p.m., 300 block of W. Grand Ave., possible vehicular theft
• 5:05 p.m., 400 block of N. 5th St., possible vandalism
• 5:40 p.m., intersection of N. 9th St. and E. Harney St., accident
• 5:47 p.m., 4400 block of Grays Gable Rd., possible extortion
• 5:49 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., possible shoplifting
• 7:54 p.m., 1000 block of S. 9th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:08 p.m., 1500 block of S. 3rd St., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:11 p.m., 500 block of Reynolds St., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:48 p.m., 400 block of N. 3rd St., possible domestic disturbance
