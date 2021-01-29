Regina King, known for her performances in “Ray” and “Miss Congeniality 2,” knocks the world of entertainment out with her directorial debut, “One Night in Miami”. Written by Kemp Powers as a play, the leading Amazon Prime movie of the month is down-to-earth inspiring and revitalizes the legacies of black civil rights era icons.
The film is artistically based on the real friendship shared between four of the most well know black men in modern history, and is an extended conversation about the responsibilities and civil obligations successful black men have toward their oppressed communities.
King showcases an energetic and brotherly relationship among Malcolm X (Kinglsey Ben-Adir); Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge); Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.); and Cassius “Muhammad Ali” Clay (Eli Goree).
The artistic license at times exaggerates the contextual elements of the film. For example, Cooke recorded the Bob Dylan-inspired song before the big fight night, according to the Smithsonian Magazine, but highlights the men’s qualities and talents recognized by all American culture.
“One Night’s” strength is its refusal to define male black empowerment as one single thing. Powers’ dialogue and King’s direction bring to the forefront the contrast between traditional methods of activism such as Malcolm X leading a congregation — and quieter, more subtle methods as in Cooke recording an album called “A Change is Gonna Come.”
Historically, the four were documented together in Miami on Feb. 25, 1964, but not much more is known beyond that. King makes the occasion personal by forcing the four men into a conversation that confronts and at times criticizes the ways they’ve used their talents and influence during a time of historical oppression.
King and Powers don’t let the audience rest, with Clay’s childish energy and Malcolm X’s intense persona contrasting on screen. But it doesn’t tire the audience out either with hyper-intellectualism or historical accounts typical of historical fiction movies. The pair gathers the audience in a hotel room and cultivates a space for honest conversations without “White American” interjections.