The digital age has swallowed the world head first with screens of every size taking up every second of the day. The progression into this digital age has left some questioning “have newspapers and printed media become obsolete?”
Newsrooms were once filled with noise and people, each one working on their own contributions to the local paper. The sound of tapping keys and the smell of ink from the printing press weighs heavy on the air. Phones ring in the background with locals ready to voice their opinions on the most recent edition.
“The staffing level is different and the main thing we have seen is such a contraction in the news industry that even those of us that have survived are now paid publications or don’t have nearly the staff and the resources that we used to,” Wyoming Tribune Eagle Managing Editor Brian Martin said. “Because people are not paying for news the way they used to, they’re not subscribing to newspapers or they just think the news ought to be free.”
Newspapers have been a staple in the spread of information for centuries with the first newspapers being credited to the Romans. According to Understanding Media and Culture: An Introduction to Mass Communication the first paper was called Acta Diurna (Daily Doings), this paper detailed assemblies, births, deaths and daily gossip.
However, in this new digital world there is less need for a paper copy of the news. This can be seen in the increase in local news moving to a digital platform and the decrease in printed copies of local newspapers. This lack of news coverage has been nicknamed ‘new deserts’ and these deserts are growing fast all across the nation.
According to a news article written by Erin Karter “Most of the communities that have lost newspapers do not get a print or digital replacement, leaving 70 million residents — or a fifth of the country’s population — either living in an area with no local news organizations, or one at risk, with only one local news outlet and very limited access to critical news and information that can inform their everyday decisions and sustain grassroots democracy.”
That same article discusses the consequences communities are facing because of this lack of local news exposure. Studies show communities without strong print of digital media have a decline in voter participation. Alongside the decline in voters, with no one to report the local news an increase in corruption is seen.
“I think obviously, local news is kind of a dying art,” Laramie Boomerang Sports Editor Alex Taylor said. “I think just being able to keep that alive is something that keeps you going.”
Laramie Boomerang
Local Laramie paper, the Laramie Boomerang, has faced many hardships in its time.
According to the “about us” page on the Laramie Boomerang website, Bill Nye founded the newspaper in 1881, beginning when local Republicans supported the establishment of a newspaper and reached out to Nye to do the job.
First starting in a loft space just above a livery stable where guests would have to take the stairs up to visit the newspaper, passing a sign that read ‘Twist the gray mule’s tail and take the elevator.’ The local Republicans granted Nye $3,000 to set up the newspaper. Nye spent $1,800 on a “lemon squeezer” hand press with the remaining $1,200 going back into the operation.
Later in its existence, the Boomerang was moved to the corner of 4th and Garfield streets before later expanding to the current location at the intersection of 4th Street and Grand Avenue. The initial building used to house a telephone company but was adapted to fit the printing press in the basement and a full staff on the main floor.
The first edition of the daily Boomerang came off the “lemon squeezer” press on March 11, 1881, and the newspaper has been alive ever since.
Though the newspaper has been passed through the hands of a few owners from the original founder, Bill Nye, to Tracy McCraken, in the 1930s. McCracken passed it down the family tree until Adams Publishing Group bought the paper in 2015 and now serves as the current owner.
However, the sigh of relief that followed was short-lived. After the exchange from the original family over to APG the Boomerang experienced a multitude of ‘empty suits’ in the head editing positions. This revolving door of managing editors has only added to reporters slowly leaving and the newsroom in a desolate state.
Having managing news editors moving in and out of the positions and never connecting with the staff or the town made it difficult for the Boomerang to keep staff members. Before the switch to Adams Publishing Group the Laramie Boomerang had 12 desks filled with reporters, editors and page designers. After the switch and the many issues with management in the office there are currently four desks filled including: Managing Editor David Watson; Sports Editor Alex Taylor; Intern Rachel Finch; and a recent news hire for sports who will be starting in July. There are a couple of freelance journalists who help with local and statewide content, but they are not exclusively writing for the Boomerang.
Unfortunately, this led to a ‘local news desert’ in the community as there is no one who can get out of the office long enough to cover any local stories, with the exception of some UW sports content.
Standing alone
David Watson has lived most of his life on the road traveling from place to place. Whether for work, family or pleasure he never stayed in one place long. He grew up in a military household; he moved every time his father, an Air Force Intelligence Officer, got a new assignment. Watson has traveled all over the states from Hawaii to Alabama, Florida to Virginia but he also spent a lot of time in Wyoming.
“I was a nomad, I moved everywhere. I lived everywhere,” Watson said. “When I moved back to Laramie in ’97, at the time I had no idea I would be here this long.”
Watson graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1992 and began to move around before finding himself in Salt Lake City working as a manager of corporate Village Inn restaurants. However, no one can keep from Wyoming long and Watson found himself back in Laramie continuing his job with a Village Inn in town.
“When I first moved to Laramie in 1997, I ran a franchise Village Inn and also worked as a financial manager/laborer in construction,” Watson said. “I knew I wasn’t going to do restaurants for the rest of my life because at the time I was 28 going on 68! I was looking for something productive to do on Friday and Saturday nights during the weekends.”
Watson would find work at the Boomerang working here and there as an outdoors writer, covering spot news and the county commission with sports coverage on the weekends. All while learning AP style on the fly.
After his mom collected a few photo books full of his early story clippings it was clear it was no longer a side job or hobby.
“I always told myself, well, no matter what I’m going to do, I’m going to be happy doing it,” Watson said. “Within three weeks of working here I asked ‘how can you make me full-time?’”
The rest is history with Watson having worked at the Laramie Boomerang for 21 years and working his way from sports and news writer up to managing editor.
Watson took over the managing editor position officially on Sept. 17, 2022, after reporting in the Boomerang newsroom for more than 20 years. Though it was not rainbows and sunshine since Watson took up the managing position. He has faced a lot of challenges picking up the pieces left broken by the prior managers. This led to long days of Watson working in the office alone pulling stories from the Wyoming News Exchange just to have enough content.
Despite the hardships, the passion that Watson has for the town he loves is incomparable. He is willing to put out fires left and right to get content out to the town he has grown to call home over the years.
Shelly Bissell is the general sales manager at the Laramie Boomerang. She spoke of a time Watson had helped her through an unexpected emergency. This year Bissell partnered with the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance to bring together a special section that shows all the content from the staff and board members year in review. One of the many tasks that she had she was asked to perform interviews with a few of the members.
Bissell found a freelancer who was willing to do the interviews and stories before a time conflict came up. Unfortunately, just days before the special section was meant to be ready there was no more than one interview done and Bissell began to panic.
“I went into David and I said, ‘I know I’m supposed to be doing this on my own with my freelancer but I’m stuck and I don’t know what to do,’” Bissell said. “In addition to being very calming, because I was hysterical, David was very calm, and explained that he had a freelance writer who he would talk with to see if perhaps she could jump in and help out. He did connect me with an experienced freelancer, and we got the job done.”
Watson has been, as he puts it, “putting fires out” long before he took the managing editor position.
Up until very recently, Watson was a one-man show. His days began early before even stepping foot in the office. Answering emails and looking for news stories to add to the pages of the paper. Upon getting into the office, he would slot himself into the desk in the corner and resume his local news search.
“He’s [Watson] in there more than 12 hours a day, six days a week every single week,” Taylor said. “But he doesn’t complain about it or anything. I think that’s the epitome of a journalist who cares about his community.”
After finding and editing six to 10 pages worth of news content, Watson would then jump over to the sports side of news, putting in another three to six pages of content. Watson on most nights was not leaving until the late hours.
“He is very loyal to the community and the readers,” Bissell said. “Certainly he’s loyal to the company, but I think that he survived the ownership change, which means that his allegiance in that was just demonstrated is his allegiance not only to the owners of the company, but to the readers of the Boomerang and to the community that he covers.”
Recently, Watson has taken on a few new additions to the team to help him and the Boomerang get back to a normal practice. The first of which was hiring a news intern from the University of Wyoming to take on local government and news while learning about the behind the scenes of journalism and newspapers. Then, Taylor, who was formerly a WyoSports’ UW sports writer, accepted a promotion to become the WyoSports assistant editor and Boomerang sports editor. Taylor moving into this position has taken a lot of weight off the shoulders of Watson, allowing him to focus more on local beats and news. Additionally, Watson has brought a new sportswriter on board to take a second sports position for high school, community and some UW sports.
Watson got the first opportunity, in sometime due to all of his responsibilities, to step out of the office and cover a local beat, taking his own photography for it. In the May 3, 2023, edition of the daily paper, Watson had a photo package ‘Bake sale for education,’ which was the first one in some time.
Though newspapers are the dinosaur of news there are still local heroes keeping print media alive for their community. David Watson is just one of many who have the passion and drive to come in everyday and keep the medium alive.
“My father always said, ‘I don’t care what you’re doing as long as you enjoy what you’re doing,’” Watson said. “We enjoyed what we’re doing and we did it for all the right reasons.”