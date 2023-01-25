RAWLINS — Native Rawlins resident Timothy Townsend recently had a piece of his art purchased to be displayed in Barbados, a country in the Caribbean.
Originally, Townsend donated the piece of art, a spearhead, to go toward a local fundraiser.
“I donated it to a community fundraiser. The guy that purchased it is putting it in a museum,” he said. “ The piece was a spearhead mounted on a plaque. I’m a flintknapper.”
Knapping is the shaping of materials such as flint, obsidian or other materials. Flintknappers make things like tools and art pieces.
Townsend said that the art piece he created was donated to a fundraiser for a local community member who lost her husband.
“He was a fellow knapper in the group. He passed away, and so they put the fundraiser together in order to help her out a little bit,” Townsend said.
Around 13 years ago, Townsend said that he found his passion for knapping when there were some unforeseen circumstances happening in his life.
“I got sick and couldn’t go hunt arrowheads any more. So, I decided that I would just make my own,” he said.
For this form of art, Townsend said that he mainly uses obsidian when he is creating the pieces of art.
“Knapping is kind of a dying art. Not too many folks do it. It’s the most enjoyable hobby I have ever had,” Townsend said. “It puts a little money in the pocket and pays for itself. It is not learned overnight and it takes a long time to get good at it.”
In order to start learning how to begin knapping, Townsend started seeking out informational videos to help him along the way.
“I started watching YouTube videos about knapping. Pretty much, I am self-taught,” he said. “I also got a little help with it from one of my friends who does knapping.”
Townsend said that not only will his art now be seen in Barbados, but there are also many other areas, besides Wyoming, where his art can be found.
“I sell my pieces to people all across the country. I’ve got them everywhere,” Townsend said. “I make them, post them online and then people purchase them. I sell them on Facebook.”
Townsend’s pieces that he creates can be found on his Facebook page, “Timothy Harold Townsend.”
“I buy most of my obsidian online. There is also a guy locally that sells it, too. I get to use different obsidian from all over the world,” he said. “A lot of it comes from Glass Buttes in Oregon. I also get some of it from the Washington and California areas; anywhere that there’s a volcano.
“It’s volcanic glass, and it comes in just about every color under the sun. Rainbow obsidian is purple and green. It’s really pretty. There’s a kind of obsidian called ‘midnight lace’ that is kind of clear and black and has lines running through it.”
Townsend also said that a lot of the wood he uses for his pieces come from local residents.
“Almost everything that I make is from reclaimed wood. Sometimes, I go find someone cleaning up their yard and cut branches and such off of that, with their permission of course,” he said.
The fundraiser where his piece was purchased was not the first time Townsend has donated his work.
“I do give a lot away and donate to many different causes,” he said.