Guided-fisherman-in-Thermopolis

A guided angler floats under a Thermopolis bridge over the Bighorn River in September 2022. Roughly 40% of all anglers Wyoming Game and Fish surveyed on the Bighorn are guided, according to a 2021 report.

 Mike Koshmrl/WyoFile

Some days out on the water the drift boats and rafts are so dense, Wind River Troutfitter owner Ron Hansen feels like everybody’s on top of each other.

The phenomenon, he said, is most prevalent on the Bighorn River through Thermopolis and on the Grey Reef section of the North Platte River, near Alcova.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus