Food Network superstar Guy Fieri has been front-and-center around Laramie the past few months, but perhaps never so much as he was at The Alibi Wood Fire Pizzeria and Bakery on Friday night.
Friends and locals gathered at the restaurant for a “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” watch party. The downtown eatery was the fifth Laramie spot to be featured on the popular television show, which follows Fieri as he travels the country in search of unique culinary creations.
As if getting national recognition for their homemade pizza and sandwiches wasn’t exciting enough, employees spiced up the watch party by dressing up as the famous foodie himself.
“We love the atmosphere. … The food is amazing,” said longtime customer Michael Turner. He used to eat at The Alibi when while attending the University of Wyoming and now drives from Cheyenne for it’s eclectic and tasty menu.
Turner and many other customers agreed that over the years, the restaurant has improved at an impressive rate.
The Alibi started in 1953 as a bar and package store and has grown to become a full-scale restaurant and bakery. Owner Ethan Smith bought the restaurant in 1990, then began renovations to expand the bar and outdoor area.
“The Alibi never sits still,” said Ethan’s wife and restaurant co-owner Kerri Smith. “We are always trying to find new offerings, new processes (and) new ideas to make things better.”
The greatest transition was from 2014-2021, when the pair ramped up the remodeling efforts, adding a full lunch and dinner menu along with breads and pastries baked in their signature wood-fired oven.
The addition of pizza and baked goods allowed the pair to fill a culinary niche in the Laramie community, Kerri said.
‘Shut-the-front-door sandwiches’
It’s that evolution and attention to detail that brought Fieri and his “Triple D” crew to The Alibi. It’s a place with “shut-the-front-door sandwiches,” he said during his introduction, adding that, “you gotta love the name. This is The Alibi.”
Throughout the segment, Fieri and Kerri worked through a couple of the restaurant’s more popular dishes, the cowboy brisket pizza and Reuben sandwich, made with fresh-baked rye bread.
The host loved the bread so much he said it sends The Alibi’s Reuben over the top.
”This ain’t your franchise sandwich shop. The Russian dressing should be bottled and sold,” he said, adding that, “everything has to do with this rye.
”It’s ‘ry-tchous: rye-t here, rye-t now.”
That critique came on the heels of tasting the cowboy brisket pizza, made with on a base of sourdough with beef smoked 14 hours. Topped with a horseradish cream sauce it’s, as one customer quipped, “at the tippity-top, above the top.”
While he liked the brisket, Fieri couldn’t say enough about the sourdough crust, which he said was “out of bounds. This might be some of the lightest, crispiest and delicious ... This is legit.”
An evolution
“I started working here a couple years ago now and I’ve seen the growth and everything that Kerri and Ethan have strived for,” said employee Gaston Osterland. “I’m so happy to be a part of it.”
While being featured on “Triple D” wasn’t something the owners expected, they see it as an exciting way for the Laramie community to gain recognition.
“Laramie should be proud of the culinary destination that has emerged and is currently being promoted nationwide,” Kerri said. “Not only do we have a great outdoor destination, but now tourists are more aware of the culinary experience they can have as well.”