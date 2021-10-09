Students at Laramie High School navigated increased security Friday a day removed from sitting through a lockdown brought on by a face mask standoff between a student and administration.
Albany County School District #1 officials were alerted late Thursday evening to a social media threat that had been made against LHS, said district spokesman Sean O’Sullivan.
The threat was investigated by the district and Laramie Police Department and found to not be reliable, he said.
“The school received a notification from Safe2Tell late last night,” O’Sullivan said Friday afternoon. “At that point, they started investigating it and found no credibility.”
Safe2Tell is an anonymous tip line where people can report school safety concerns.
The tip on the threat about Laramie High School came hours after LHS students were locked down for about 90 minutes and a 16-year-old student arrested for violating the school district’s policy that everyone mask up in district buildings. She was given a two-day suspension — her third straight violation of the mandate — and a $500 ticket for trespassing. When she still refused to leave school property, she was handcuffed and arrested.
Asked if there were any mention of the earlier incident in the threat, O’Sullivan said he hadn’t seen the actual threat so wasn’t sure if they were related.
Although the threat was discredited, there was increased security at the school Friday, he said. Other than that, classes went on a normal without incident.
“I believe there were some students who stayed home because of (the threat),” O’Sullivan said, adding parents were alerted to the situation in an email that went out after noon Friday.
In a case of bad timing, the school district couldn’t use its email alert system earlier because of a large-scale internet outage that impacted a number of Wyoming state agencies and school districts, he said.
“As many in the community are aware, there is a rumor about a potential threat at Laramie High School,” begins the statement. “We take all situations of credible and noncredible threats very seriously. We have been working diligently since late last night to further investigate these rumors.
“At this time, there is no credibility to this threat.”
The Laramie Police Department also reported it had looked into the threat and posted on its Facebook page that “the threats do not appear credible and officers and command staff are actively monitoring the situation.”
For more information about Safe2Tell Wyoming or to submit an anonymous tip, visit safe2tellwy.org.