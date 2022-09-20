Fire restrictions are still in place throughout Albany County as fire danger levels remain high.
The U.S. Forest Service announced Stage I fire restrictions throughout the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and the Thunder Basin National Grassland Sept. 8. Albany County also announced further fire restrictions last Wednesday.
Early autumn has brought a range of fall weather conditions, but the moments of moisture and cooler temperatures haven’t yet been enough to avoid fire danger, U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Aaron Voos said.
On Monday, the National Weather Service issued a red-flag warning due to fire conditions.
“Things are fairly seasonal as far as conditions in the forest,” Voos said. “We’re hoping that (dry conditions) will get better later in the week.”
Albany County previously enacted restrictions on the northern part of the county as fire danger increased in late July. The newest set of restrictions apply to the entire county.
The restrictions prohibit the use of outdoor fires, explosives and the discharge of firearms using incendiary or tracer ammunition.
Exceptions to the rule include the following, according to the Albany County emergency resolution:
Trash or refuse fires between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., inside containers provided with a spark arrestor screen and located within a cleared area 10 feet in radius and fire suppression means are present at the site and comply with all other laws and requirements.
Attended campfires contained within an established fire ring, no larger than three feet in radius, in an established campground and located within a cleared area 10 feet in radius or an outdoor residential free standing fire pit with spark arrestor screen within a cleared area ten feet in radius and fire suppression means are present at the site.
Charcoal, pellet or propane fires within enclosed grills located within a cleared area ten feet in radius and fire suppression means are present at the site.
Additional exceptions for open branding, internal combustion engines, chainsaws, welding equipment and fireworks are outlined on the county’s website at co.albany.wy.us.
Violation of county fire restrictions is punishable by up to 30 days in jail, a maximum $100 fine or both, according to the resolution.
The fire restrictions will stay in effect no later than Nov. 1.
Voos said that the Forest Service works with local fire authorities to determine when restrictions will go in place, and that restrictions will be lifted as soon as it is safe to do so. Even if fire restrictions eventually do get lifted in the county or the national forest, people should practice safe fire habits and be sure to put their fires out completely.
“The fall has ended up being the busiest time of year for fires, actually starting in the last five to 10 years,” he said. “We still need people to be very careful anytime they start a fire or use fire.”