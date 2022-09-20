peak of pilot hill

Fire restrictions are in place across the Albany County because of high fire danger. Restrictions are also in place in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests.

Fire restrictions are still in place throughout Albany County as fire danger levels remain high.

The U.S. Forest Service announced Stage I fire restrictions throughout the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and the Thunder Basin National Grassland Sept. 8. Albany County also announced further fire restrictions last Wednesday.

