As Jubilee Days hits its stride, downtown Laramie has been transformed into a space full of music, twinkling lights and shouts of glee.
While sections of downtown roads are closed throughout the week for live music and street dances, the more daring festival-goers will make their way to 1st Street, where the annual carnival is set up for anyone willing to be nauseated with spinning rides and sweet treats.
Boasting about 15 rides and four carnival games, the carnival spans more than a block. Some of the classic rides at the carnival included a slide, Tornado, a mirror maze, train, tilt-a-whirl and Ferris wheel.
“We always get snow cones and rides,” said 5-year-old Zaidi Orenczak about what she likes about the carnival.
Like many of the early birds at opening night Wednesday, her family attends the carnival every year.
For some attendees, it’s a tradition that says “summer in Laramie” better than any other activity could.
“It’s really nostalgic,” said Sienna Durr, who was having fun with her friend, Robyn Hudson. “We’ve been going since we were little. I like that sense of community in a small town.”
The carnival has been a staple of Laramie Jubilee Days for years, with the same company running it the last 15 years, said event vice chairman Shawn Faxon.
Some kids, like 7-year-old Grant Youmans, had already won blow-up swords and plastic trumpets playing games within the first hour of the carnival’s opening.
Some of the games available are balloon darts and the notorious strength tester. Still, nothing pumps the adrenaline like strapping into a hunk of metal that will go flying through the sky.
“My favorite is when you get to ride rides,” Youmans said.
For those with weaker constitutions — and stomachs — there was still plenty to do by taking in the festive atmosphere and waving to loved ones as they went around and around on the rides.
While the rides are a big draw for some, others come for the food.
Pretzels, popcorn, lemonade, turkey legs and funnel cakes are just some of the special offerings available from carnival vendors.
“I like just hanging out with friends,” said Jasmine Molvar said. “And the food’s good here.”
The Laramie Jubilee Days carnival is open from 3-11 p.m. Thursday and noon-midnight Friday and Saturday. Tickets can be bought at carnival ticket booths.