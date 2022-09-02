BUFFALO — Johnson County School District No. 1 administrators are keeping their eyes on a recently filed lawsuit from the Wyoming Education Association alleging that the state Legislature has failed to adequately fund K-12 education.
Superintendent Charles Auzqui said district administrators and the school board have yet to have any conversations about the lawsuit, but if the district — or others in the state — agree with the suit, they could join as plaintiffs.
"There's always that option for districts to join in this lawsuit, but it's so fresh off the press, other than social media (and) texts that went around, there really hasn't been a gathering of what's going to take place,” he said.
The WEA's lawsuit, filed Aug. 18 in the First Judicial District Court in Laramie County, primarily argues that the Legislature has failed its constitutional duty to adequately fund education by not providing additional funding for schools as costs have increased and inflation has ballooned in recent years.
The WEA argues that the Legislature could have provided external cost adjustments, created new revenue streams or adjusted funding during its school funding model review process, which takes place at least every five years.
By not providing additional funding through these avenues, the suit argues, the Legislature has failed its constitutional duty to adequately fund Wyoming schools.
“The WEA has exhausted possibilities for correcting the funding deficit outside of litigation,” WEA legal counsel Patrick Hacker said in a press release. “The point of the litigation is to get the Legislature to do its Constitutional duty. The goal is to enforce the Constitution to secure proper funding for safe, high-quality schools everywhere in Wyoming and to stop the deterioration of public education due to legislative failures.”
While the suit contends that the Legislature is funding education inadequately, Sen. Dave Kinskey believes otherwise.
“This (lawsuit) is asking for whole new categories of spending to be created,” Kinskey said. “And it is absolutely an attempt to try to get the Supreme Court to force the Legislature to create new taxes or raise existing taxes, and I think it'd be out of line for the court to do so.”
Kinskey pointed to multiple portions of the complaint that reference state revenue issues that have gone unresolved and how the Legislature has not made efforts to establish new revenue sources as his basis for believing that this lawsuit is more about taxes than it is about education funding.
He said he wasn't necessarily surprised that it had come to a lawsuit, describing his time in Cheyenne as “every year, for eight years, I've been hearing, 'You better give me everything I want, or we're going to sue.'" On school funding, Kinskey said that he believes Wyoming's current efforts - about $17,000 per student - is more than adequate and that the Legislature will work with the state's current revenue streams to "continue to fund education well.”
He said the Legislature takes the same view toward education funding that it does toward all others who come to the body asking for money out of a limited pot of funds.
“You make your case for what you think you need,” he said. “The Legislature looks at all the resources it has available, does the best job it can with the money it has, and not everybody goes to Cheyenne and comes back with everything they want. That's just the way the system works.”
Auzqui, however, said he understands the reason for the lawsuit, especially after the Legislature failed to provide an external cost adjustment for districts during its budget session last spring.
The education committee had proposed a $72 million external cost adjustment during that session; however, that was cut by the full legislative body to just $10.1 million before being eliminated entirely.
“What kind of stemmed it (the suit) is when you have the money to give an ECA, but put $1 billion away in savings, that probably is not helping the cause when you have some buildings and some things that need to be fixed," Auzqui said.
External cost adjustments, according to a report from the Legislative Service Office, aim “to reflect the changing costs of resources” between years when the Legislature contemplates adjustments to the education funding model.
Auzqui has been a frequent and staunch proponent of external cost adjustments, especially as the Johnson County district worked its way through its budget process last year.
He testified in front of the Legislature's Joint Education Committee in October 2021, telling the group of lawmakers that any money would help school districts adjust to what he called a “new normal,” primarily regarding employment in Wyoming communities.
“It is very hard to find the classified people we need to support our district,” he told the committee. "We're struggling with bus drivers, with paras, subs in general, how we manage things. We're competing with McDonald's, who has $15 an hour. Sure, they might not have the benefits, but the reality is we're competing with those wages.”